WOUB
Alexander Lady Spartans fall short to Coal Grove Hornets
COAL GROVE, OHIO– Alexander, still searching for their elusive first win, traveled down to Coal Grove for a TVC-OVC battle. They showed flashes throughout the duration of the game, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as they fell to the Hornets 47-24. A slow start to the game for...
WOUB
Alexander Lady Spartans hold on for their first win over Vinton County 49-45
Alexander, Ohio (WOUB) – Following a loss at Coal Grove Saturday, the Alexander Spartans returned home to face off against the Vinton County Vikings. The Spartans were able to maintain their first win of the season by a score of 49-45. As soon as tip off occurred it was...
WOUB
Waterford Wildcats boys roll by with win over Southern Tornadoes.
The Waterford Wildcats are back in the Cooper as they were looking to end their 2-game losing streak against the Southern Tornadoes. The last time they met, Waterford dominated the game winning 60-19. For the Wildcats, the shots started out slow in the first quarter as both teams were struggling...
WOUB
Athens Boys Bulldogs come away with confident win over River Valley
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — After two non-conference losses, the Athens Bulldogs (4-11, 3-3) returned to familiar territory, playing against the River Valley Raiders (1-15, 0-7) at home after three road contests. The Bulldogs were able to come out on top confidently with a final score of 51-36. Athens came out hot in the first quarter, scoring 14 points and holding River Valley to only two. Senior shooting guard, Nathan Shadik, set the tone early with 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.
WOUB
A career-high 31 points from Dwight Wilson III leads Ohio in 88-76 win over Western Michigan
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Ohio Bobcats looked to start up a win streak after their highest scoring game of 2023 against Central Michigan, in its way stood the Broncos of Western Michigan. The game started and ended with Dwight Wilson III. He dropped a career-high 31 points and...
WTAP
Chance Cox signs with Marietta College to continue football career
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chance Cox, a senior athlete at St. Marys High School, has made his decision to sign with Marietta College to continue his football career and suit up for the Pioneers. Chance held his signing ceremony on Wednesday, alongside fellow players, coaches and family. Chance intends...
Crash on State Route 7 in Ohio causes traffic stops on highway
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says there have been a couple vehicle crashes on Friday morning. Patrol says these are weather related crashes south of Shadyside, Ohio. Troopers say they are working on getting traffic moving once ODOT treats the road. Viewers say they have been sitting in traffic, not moving for over 30 minutes. […]
WSAZ
Accident, icy conditions causing significant traffic delays in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The commute to Huntington, West Virginia Friday morning came to a standstill in parts of Lawrence County, Ohio due to an accident and icy bridge conditions. Dispatchers in Lawrence County 911 said a car accident near the on-ramp to the 17th Street bridge on Rt...
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn't accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
Residential fire on 4th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A residential building in the 2700 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington is on fire, dispatchers say. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 8:15 p.m. They say there is no word on any injuries. The Huntington Fire Department, the Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County dispatchers.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
WSAZ
Diocese of Columbus to close Sts. Peter and Paul School
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Students have walked the halls at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Wellston since 1908. Last week, parents received a letter notifying them that the school would close following the 2022-2023 school year. “My first thought and impression in general ... I was heartbroken,” said Kennedi...
Farm and Dairy
Sheep, farm equipment, buggies, antiques, and misc.
From Danville take Rt. 62 East 1.2 miles Mickley Rd. right & go 3/4 mile to Tiger Valley Rd. right. 1 1/2 mile to Edgar Rd. 1/2 mile or from Millwood take Cavallo Rd. right on Flat Run Rd. right & go to Edgar Rd. left to. 26 SHEEP: 21...
WTAP
Middleport volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained from September rollover crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - Kevin Dailey, a lifelong member of the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County, Ohio, and the Richland Township Fire Department in Fairfield County, Ohio, passed away Tuesday according to a post on the Middleport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page. Dailey died from the injuries...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Four Individuals Arrested and Drugs Seized at a Lucasville Minford Rd. Residence
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk announces that on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at approximately 1:50 P.M., Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force.
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
Relentless Charleston apartment fire leads to leveling of entire building
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An afternoon blaze spelled the end for a longstanding structure in the Kanawha Blvd area of Charleston on Wednesday. Units with the Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to Kanawha Blvd late Wednesday afternoon in response to a fire call regarding an ongoing situation at Regal Apartments.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
