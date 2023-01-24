Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Texas environmentalists push the EPA to crack down on methane emissions, saying state agencies have “failed us”
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency got an earful from Texans this month. In a marathon three-day public hearing, close to 300 people across the country gave comments on...
East Texas News
Property tax cuts headline budget proposal
AUSTIN — The amount that homeowners can write off of the taxable value of their home before assessment would nearly double under the budget proposed by the Senate on Wednesday. SB 1, filed by Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston, would increase the homestead exemption from...
Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure agreement with US military
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an infrastructure agreement with the United States Military with the aim to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal property. According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between Texas and the US Military is a 10-year agreement that […]
KVUE
The Backstory: How the 'Dirty 30' changed the way Texas lawmakers do the people's business today
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a classic Texas showdown in 1971. On one side was the powerful speaker of the Texas House, Gus Mutscher (D-Brenham), on the other, 30 members of the Texas House of Representatives unofficially led by State Rep. Frances “Sissy” Farenthold (D-Corpus Christi). The...
Austin Chronicle
Could State Employees Get First Cost-of-Living Raise in 21 years?
Austin’s own Rep. John Bucy has filed a bill to do just that. Last Wednesday, state employees rallied at the Capitol for pay raises and pension increases, which they haven't seen since 2015. That last raise was designed to absorb the increase to their pension contribution; there has not been a true cost-of-living adjustment since 2002. "Over the last seven years, I've seen dozens of qualified, experienced workers leave the state because of low pay and unmanageable workloads," said San Antonio employee Sabrina Bedford in a Texas State Employees Union press release. "We're here to help our communities, but we have to be able to support our own families, as well."
redriverradio.org
$876 Million For Texas Border Wall
TX BORDER WALL - Governor Greg Abbott’s plan for a Texas-built border wall is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks. That’s according to Mike Novak head of the Texas Facilities Commission - which is overseeing the state’s border wall program. Novak told the commission’s members this past week that state officials have so far approved $878 million in contracts for border barriers.
everythinglubbock.com
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — A second segment of the state-funded border wall is being built in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor’s plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren’t consulted. The 30-foot-tall steel bollards are going up...
KSAT 12
‘Neglected, dismissed, disrespected for far too long’: Teacher unions say educators cannot afford to wait on pay raise legislation
SAN ANTONIO – Texas lawmakers are proposing what they call the largest teacher pay increase in Texas history. Teacher unions say the time for lawmakers to act is now. Round Rock state House Rep. James Talarico, a former teacher, authored HB 1548, which would funnel a portion of the $50 billion state surplus into teachers’ salaries.
Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature
A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
fox7austin.com
Officials condemn SB 147 that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members, civil rights activists and Texas lawmakers gathered in Houston on Monday to push back on Senate Bill 147. The bill was authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Republican Lawmakers Propose to Use More Than $15 Billion Propose for Property Tax Relief
The state’s lead budget writers revealed their first draft of the budget proposal, which indicates $16,799,557 as a “Property Tax Program” and is expected to expire on August 31, 2024. In addition, government officials say that $3 billion of this money would be used to directly increase the family property exemption from $40,000 to $70,000.
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DEN
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 25, 2023. (Denver, Colo.) A Texas hemp farmer’s attempt to sue a Denver police officer who confiscated hemp plants at the Denver International Airport’s TSA checkpoint in 2021 was denied by a 10th Circuit Appeals Court decision issued on Jan. 24.
Texas senator proposes gun laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state, impose firearms tax
AUSTIN, Texas — After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if...
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
igbnorthamerica.com
Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling
A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
Texas Lawmakers May Eliminate STAAR Testing
A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Jan. 25 that would replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State standardized testing is common in almost all states. In fact, Nebraska is the only state that does not mandate testing. But some advocates in Texas do not believe the STARR test is friendly for all students.
proclaimerscv.com
The Texas Government Allocated up to $288.7 billion as Tax relief to its Citizens
The Texas House and Senate have released preliminary budgets for how they want to spend $288.7 billion over the next two years. The budget priorities are closely aligned, with a special focus on border security, employee raises, and property tax relief. State lawmakers are preparing for a trickier battle over how to spend an unprecedented $32.7 million budget surplus.
azlenews.net
Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees
Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
votebeat.org
Three Texas counties sue Ken Paxton to settle dilemma over public access to ballots
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. At least three Texas counties — Tarrant, Williamson, and Harris — have sued Attorney General Ken Paxton and are asking a judge...
KSAT 12
Feds drop charges against Afghan soldier trying to claim asylum in Texas
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A former Afghan soldier who crossed multiple continents trying to escape the Taliban’s revenge and reconnect with his brother in Houston put a potential criminal record behind him after charges of illegally entering the U.S. were dropped Tuesday.
