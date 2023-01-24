ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

East Texas News

Property tax cuts headline budget proposal

AUSTIN — The amount that homeowners can write off of the taxable value of their home before assessment would nearly double under the budget proposed by the Senate on Wednesday. SB 1, filed by Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston, would increase the homestead exemption from...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure agreement with US military

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an infrastructure agreement with the United States Military with the aim to bolster infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal property. According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) between Texas and the US Military is a 10-year agreement that […]
Austin Chronicle

Could State Employees Get First Cost-of-Living Raise in 21 years?

Austin’s own Rep. John Bucy has filed a bill to do just that. Last Wednesday, state employees rallied at the Capitol for pay raises and pension increases, which they haven't seen since 2015. That last raise was designed to absorb the increase to their pension contribution; there has not been a true cost-of-living adjustment since 2002. "Over the last seven years, I've seen dozens of qualified, experienced workers leave the state because of low pay and unmanageable workloads," said San Antonio employee Sabrina Bedford in a Texas State Employees Union press release. "We're here to help our communities, but we have to be able to support our own families, as well."
redriverradio.org

$876 Million For Texas Border Wall

TX BORDER WALL - Governor Greg Abbott’s plan for a Texas-built border wall is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks. That’s according to Mike Novak head of the Texas Facilities Commission - which is overseeing the state’s border wall program. Novak told the commission’s members this past week that state officials have so far approved $878 million in contracts for border barriers.
KSAT 12

‘Neglected, dismissed, disrespected for far too long’: Teacher unions say educators cannot afford to wait on pay raise legislation

SAN ANTONIO – Texas lawmakers are proposing what they call the largest teacher pay increase in Texas history. Teacher unions say the time for lawmakers to act is now. Round Rock state House Rep. James Talarico, a former teacher, authored HB 1548, which would funnel a portion of the $50 billion state surplus into teachers’ salaries.
Austin Monitor

Bill to curb compatibility filed at the state Legislature

A bill filed last week at the Texas Legislature would significantly curtail compatibility, a rule in Austin that restricts the height of buildings near single-family homes. Senate Bill 491, filed by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), would in effect allow taller buildings to be built closer to single-family homes. If the bill passes, compatibility height limits would only apply within 50 feet of single-family homes, compared to the current limits in Austin that extend 540 feet from most single-family homes.
igbnorthamerica.com

Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling

A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
Local Profile

Texas Lawmakers May Eliminate STAAR Testing

A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Jan. 25 that would replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State standardized testing is common in almost all states. In fact, Nebraska is the only state that does not mandate testing. But some advocates in Texas do not believe the STARR test is friendly for all students.
proclaimerscv.com

The Texas Government Allocated up to $288.7 billion as Tax relief to its Citizens

The Texas House and Senate have released preliminary budgets for how they want to spend $288.7 billion over the next two years. The budget priorities are closely aligned, with a special focus on border security, employee raises, and property tax relief. State lawmakers are preparing for a trickier battle over how to spend an unprecedented $32.7 million budget surplus.
azlenews.net

Property Taxes Can Be Lowered By Keeping Bees

Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay. Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.
KSAT 12

Feds drop charges against Afghan soldier trying to claim asylum in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A former Afghan soldier who crossed multiple continents trying to escape the Taliban’s revenge and reconnect with his brother in Houston put a potential criminal record behind him after charges of illegally entering the U.S. were dropped Tuesday.
