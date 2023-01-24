ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

wevv.com

Crews battle house fire in Ohio County

Crews are at the scene of a house fire in Ohio County, Kentucky on Friday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Ohio County Sheriff's Office alerted the public of the fire. According to the Sheriff Adam Wright, the fire broke out at a home on US-231 near the Cromwell community. At...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Police Department distributes 154 Narcan doses to the public

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky say they distributed dozens of doses of Narcan during an event on Friday. As previously reported, the department planned to hold a Narcan giveaway on Friday to combat drug overdoses within the community. During Friday's event, HPD says that it was able to distribute 154 doses...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Crews called to fatal crash in Ohio County

Crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Ohio County, Kentucky. Officials with the Fordsville Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Thursday that crews had responded to the scene of a fatal wreck. Few details were initially released in the incident, such as a precise location, how...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash

Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

EPD attempting to locate missing adult

The Evansville Police Department is asking assistance in locating 46-year-old Ikesha Fair. Fair was reported missing on January 5th, after not being seen for approximately three weeks. EPD says she had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did so. There is no...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Officers involved in Walmart shooting are back on duty

It was one week ago tonight that 25-year-old Ronald Mosley the second stormed the west side Walmart and shot 28-year-old Amber Cook. Tonight, we know that she is still in the hospital recovering after a series of surgeries. Most of the Evansville Police Officers and Vanderburgh County Deputies have returned...
wevv.com

Police looking for truck stolen from Princeton car dealership lot

Police in Princeton are looking for a stolen truck and the suspect who apparently drove it away from a car dealership lot. According to police, the stolen truck is a 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie. Investigators say the truck was stolen early Sunday morning January 22 from Faulkners Chevrolet. Investigators say...
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

EPD Recruits needed

The Evansville Police Department is in need of recruitments, they will even pay for you academy school. The Evansville Police Department is in dire need of new applicants. The January hiring deadline has passed, but EPD accepts applications year round.
EVANSVILLE, IN

