LANSING, Mich. — Jeff Parks, Robotics Coach with Waverly Robotics talks about their upcoming event at UrbanBeat on Friday, February 10th to help raise money for a trailer. For more information please visit waverlyrobotics.com or call (517) 321-7265. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News...

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO