'It was horrific': Family watches body camera video from traffic stop they say led to death of former Sacramento man

here we go again. another person resisting arrest, running from police. etc. if they would have cooperated with police in beginning. none of this would have happened. WHO IN THEIR RIGHT MIND, THINKS THEY CAN RESIST, RUN FROM POLICE AND THINK ALL IS GOING TO BE GOOD!.
I guess he won't be driving recklessly and fighting police officers anymore. Could have been home safe and sound if not out looking for trouble in the first place. Mom will get rich and baby daddy will come out the woodwork because the "good boy" was worth more dead than alive.
i can only imagine watching a video of a family member being treated poorly when in the worse moment of their life. even if he ran he didn't deserve to be killed or near death. my brother had that happen to him in Sacramento long time ago and i know my bro was not the fighting type. they beat on him because they could. made me sick .if they could do that to a sweet person then no one was safe. condolences to the family. RIP. PRAYERS. 🙏 🙏
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
