'It was horrific': Family watches body camera video from traffic stop they say led to death of former Sacramento man

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed after a freeway shooting in Stockton on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO