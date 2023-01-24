Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Nikola Jokic sitting out vs. Bucks and Giannis is latest example of why NBA should shorten the schedule
During a full slate of NBA games Wednesday night, there was only one matchup that had the potential to feature two players who have both won back-to-back MVPs. It was neither of the nationally televised games, though both of those matchups had their own built-in storylines as part of the league's "Rivals Week." It was the Denver Nuggets against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the two players who have combined to win the last four MVP awards were set to face off. But with the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic didn't play, neither did Jamal Murray or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a 107-99 loss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Saint Mary's looks to stay hot as first showdown with Gonzaga looms ahead
I spent a few minutes on Friday morning's episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast explaining how Saint Mary's has been the best team in college basketball over the past month, according to BartTorvik.com. The. Best. Team. I assume most fans have no idea. In that stretch, the Gaels...
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Nets willing to trade Seth Curry, Joe Harris; playoff contenders interested in Fred VanVleet
With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumors continue to come fast and furious. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Listed as questionable
Nurkic (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors. Nurkic left Wednesday's matchup against Utah in the third quarter due to left calf soreness and is considered a question mark for Portland's next game. If Nurkic is ultimately ruled out Saturday, Drew Eubanks would be a candidate for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't return Thursday
Doncic (ankle) will not return to Thursday's contest against the Suns, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. Doncic picked up a left ankle sprain three minutes into Thursday's matchup with Phoenix and he won't return, finishing with only one rebound. Expect Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway to all see an uptick in minutes for the remainder of Thursday's contest. The severity of Doncic's ankle injury is uncertain at this point.
CBS Sports
Legendary college basketball analyst Billy Packer, who called 34 Final Fours, dies at 82
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer has died, his family announced Thursday night. Packer, 82, spent 34 years on Final Four broadcast teams, 27 of them with CBS as its Emmy award-winning college basketball analyst before his last Final Four in 2008. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday
Love (back) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting Dean Wade and Cedi Osman in line for more minutes. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
LeBron James, Lakers get robbed in Boston, but it's set up (once again) by Darvin Ham's late-game coaching
LeBron James and the Lakers have not gotten an accurate whistle down the stretch of a handful of games this season, and it burned them again Saturday night in a brutal 125-121 overtime loss against the Celtics in Boston. With the score tied at 105, the Lakers had a frontcourt...
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal and assist in overtime win
Zuccarello scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday. The second star of the game, Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in overtime on a highlight reel coast-to-coast goal. He would also add an assist on Matthew Boldy's power-play goal. This game snaps Zuccarello's mini two-game pointless streak and gives him seven points in the month of January. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 19 goals and 47 points in 45 games.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UCLA falls behind Arizona as top Pac-12 team in Top 25 And 1 after loss to USC
T-3. USC (7-3) The class of the conference remains Arizona and UCLA with Utah emerging as a surprising third-best team after being picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. I have Arizona at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I could easily see the Wildcats and/or Bruins advancing all the way to the 2023 Final Four. Both are really good -- but their resumes are flawed for different reasons.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Out due to injury management
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder due to left knee injury management. Rubio played 17 minutes off the bench and totaled five points (2-7 FG), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's win over the Rockets. However, the veteran forward is coming off a lengthy rehab following ACL surgery and will take the second night of Cleveland's back-to-back set off to rest his left knee. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is doubtful for Friday's contest, so it looks like Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will operate as the Cavaliers' starting backcourt, while Raul Neto and Cedi Osman could see increased roles off the bench.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons leaves Nets' loss to Pistons with zero points, knee soreness, and at least one frustrated coach
The Brooklyn Nets suffered a surprising 130-122 loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, and have now lost six of their last eight games to fall to 29-19 on the season, which puts them in a tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday
Turner is questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain. Turner has appeared in the Pacers' last six matchups and has averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable against the Bucks, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor would be candidates to see increased minutes.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Comes off bench once again
Middleton chipped in 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over the Nuggets. Middleton has played exactly 15 minutes in his two games since returning to action, scoring a combined 18 points while going 6-for-15 from the field in that span. He's going to be eased back into action, and his fantasy value should begin to increase when -- and not if -- he returns to the starting unit, as Pat Connaughton has been starting at small forward over him.
CBS Sports
76ers vs. Nuggets: James Harden leaves bench mid-play, deflects ball leading to technical foul on Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden decided to try a new form of defense late in the third quarter of the contest between the Sixers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. With just under two minutes remaining in the quarter, Harden was seated on Philly's bench and jumped directly onto...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 17 points in win
Beal provided 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Rockets. Beal had a rough shooting performance, but his contributions still lifted Washington to victory. He's been remarkably consistent of late, putting up at least 17 points in each of his four outings since returning from injury and shooting 47.5 percent from the field in that span.
CBS Sports
Photobomb: Patrick Beverley's use of a camera earns Lakers one of the weirdest technical fouls in NBA history
We have seen NBA players pick up technical fouls for taunting. We've seen them get technicals for cursing, for obscene gestures and for making unnecessary contact with an official. On one hilarious occasion, we even saw Tim Duncan get T'd up for laughing. But never in the history of the NBA have we seen a technical foul quite like the one Eric Lewis hit Patrick Beverley with at the end of regulation of Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons' lack of consistent aggression leads to late-game benching, looming questions for Nets
PHILADELPHIA -- Former teammates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid squared off against each other for the first time since Simmons was traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn last February on Wednesday night. The matchup was highly anticipated and the game lived up to the hype as the Sixers pulled out a 137-133 victory over the Nets in front of a raucous crowd at the Wells Fargo Center.
CBS Sports
Daryl Morey blames 'shameless Boston media' for Joel Embiid not being named an All-Star starter
The NBA has no greater hype man than Daryl Morey. Philadelphia's president of basketball operations once claimed that James Harden was a better scorer than Michael Jordan. Between Harden and Joel Embiid he finds ways to insert himself into the MVP conversation almost every year. But with the NBA announcing this year's All-Star starters on Thursday, he took things in a new direction. Embiid missed the cut in the crowded Eastern Conference front-court race, and Morey blamed the media's concentration of reporters with ties to Boston.
