Effective: 2023-01-29 04:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Bitter Cold This Morning Wind chills will be bitter cold into the morning hours over portions of western and central Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values into the teens and 20s below zero. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO