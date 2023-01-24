Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adair, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 04:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Bitter Cold This Morning Wind chills will be bitter cold into the morning hours over portions of western and central Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values into the teens and 20s below zero. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 04:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington Slick Travel Conditions This Morning Untreated roadways, bridges, parking lots and sidewalks will remain slippery and hazardous this morning due to the recent snow and freezing drizzle. Exercise caution if you will be venturing outdoors this morning. If driving, please slow down and give yourself plenty of braking distance.
