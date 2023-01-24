Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 04:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Washington Slick Travel Conditions This Morning Untreated roadways, bridges, parking lots and sidewalks will remain slippery and hazardous this morning due to the recent snow and freezing drizzle. Exercise caution if you will be venturing outdoors this morning. If driving, please slow down and give yourself plenty of braking distance.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 05:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson; Whiteside WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING The accumulating light snow and freezing drizzle has ended across the area. Flurries will linger this morning, but no additional accumulation is expected. As a result, the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire. Roads, parking lots and sidewalks remain slick and hazardous from the recent snow and freezing drizzle, so please travel carefully.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cedar, Clinton, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 05:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING The accumulating light snow and freezing drizzle has ended across the area. Flurries will linger this morning, but little if any additional accumulation is expected. As a result, the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire. Roads, parking lots and sidewalks, mainly along and north of Interstate 80, remain slick and hazardous from the recent snow and freezing drizzle, so please travel carefully.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adair, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 04:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Bitter Cold This Morning Wind chills will be bitter cold into the morning hours over portions of western and central Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values into the teens and 20s below zero. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Snowfall Saturday and Saturday Evening With Travel Impacts Expected .Light snow will move into areas south of Interstate 90 after between 4 AM and 7 AM Saturday. This snow will then become heavier on Saturday morning and continue into the early afternoon. The snow will then gradually come to an end on Saturday night. Total snowfall will range from 3 to 6 inches. In addition to the snow, the northeast winds will increase on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday and Saturday night. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 13:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon Snow Moves In This Morning .Snow continues to primarily affect counties from northeastern Iowa into southwestern Wisconsin early this afternoon. The dry air over the northern half of the forecast area has abstained further impacts into southeastern Minnesota. However, given the possibility for snowfall this evening into tonight, have continued Advisory for far southeastern Minnesota. Increased snowfall rates still expected into this evening, across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. Impacts to travel will continue into the overnight, especially across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. A wind chill advisory has been issued for counties in southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa where wind chills below -20 degrees are expected into Sunday morning. With these wind chill temperatures, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less. Check road conditions before you head out today if you have travel plans. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
