Effective: 2023-01-28 13:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon Snow Moves In This Morning .Snow continues to primarily affect counties from northeastern Iowa into southwestern Wisconsin early this afternoon. The dry air over the northern half of the forecast area has abstained further impacts into southeastern Minnesota. However, given the possibility for snowfall this evening into tonight, have continued Advisory for far southeastern Minnesota. Increased snowfall rates still expected into this evening, across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. Impacts to travel will continue into the overnight, especially across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. A wind chill advisory has been issued for counties in southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa where wind chills below -20 degrees are expected into Sunday morning. With these wind chill temperatures, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less. Check road conditions before you head out today if you have travel plans. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO