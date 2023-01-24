Read full article on original website
WVNews
McIlroy and Reed both 6-under after 1st round in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed produced big first-round finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday in what could lead to an intriguing showdown as the competition heads to a Monday conclusion. LIV Golf series players Richard Bland and Ian Poulter were tied...
WVNews
4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target.
WVNews
Bold trades keyed offensive jolts for 49ers, Eagles
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got a jolt offensively when they made the bold decision in October to trade four draft picks to add Christian McCaffrey to an already deep group of playmakers. The Philadelphia Eagles made an aggressive trade of their own to supercharge...
WVNews
Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Rallis had his younger brother draped over his shoulders and was set to dump him to the turf — as a roughhousing brother might do — when he took an abrupt blow to his ribs. In a flash, Nick Rallis was on his...
WVNews
Royals make official deal with veteran reliever Chapman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $3.75 million, one-year contract Friday, a week after agreeing to terms with the seven-time All-Star, who is coming off a lackluster season with the New York Yankees. Chapman was once known for consistently throwing 100...
WVNews
Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in...
WVNews
Sprained ankle will sideline Mavs star Doncic against Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss a game at Utah on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against Phoenix in the opener of a two-game trip. Doncic's absence leaves the Mavericks without their top two scorers. Christian Wood is recovering from a broken left thumb.
WVNews
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title
1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Association, the players’ union.
WVNews
Joe Mauer will become 38th member of Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame. Mauer will become the 38th member of the group when he's inducted on Aug. 5 before the Twins host Arizona, the team announced Friday.
