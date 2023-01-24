ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WVNews

McIlroy and Reed both 6-under after 1st round in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed produced big first-round finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday in what could lead to an intriguing showdown as the competition heads to a Monday conclusion. LIV Golf series players Richard Bland and Ian Poulter were tied...
WVNews

4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WVNews

Bold trades keyed offensive jolts for 49ers, Eagles

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got a jolt offensively when they made the bold decision in October to trade four draft picks to add Christian McCaffrey to an already deep group of playmakers. The Philadelphia Eagles made an aggressive trade of their own to supercharge...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Royals make official deal with veteran reliever Chapman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $3.75 million, one-year contract Friday, a week after agreeing to terms with the seven-time All-Star, who is coming off a lackluster season with the New York Yankees. Chapman was once known for consistently throwing 100...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WVNews

Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WVNews

Sprained ankle will sideline Mavs star Doncic against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss a game at Utah on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against Phoenix in the opener of a two-game trip. Doncic's absence leaves the Mavericks without their top two scorers. Christian Wood is recovering from a broken left thumb.
DALLAS, TX

