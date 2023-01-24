Read full article on original website
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
959theriver.com
Enter to win $2K for you and your loved one!
February is the month for ROMANCE, and Catch 35 wants to give you $2K for you and your loved one!. Celebrate the one you love at Catch 35 featuring the freshest seafood and from the farm dishes in Chicago and Naperville. One love – fresh seafood! Let’s get together at Catch 35 Chicago and Naperville. Coconut shrimp, seared yellowfin tuna sashimi, crispy calamari, and Szechuan scallops highlight the menu.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home. He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention. Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
This tiny puppy needs a forever home
Meet puppy Apollo! He is a black and brown Terrier mix who just arrived at PAWS Chicago. This little guy was born in October and is only 19 pounds. He is your happy typical puppy - with plenty of excitement and energy.
WGNtv.com
Sneak peek of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO — There’s a new neighbor surrounding the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opens Friday, Jan. 27 at 3519 N. Clark Street in Wrigleyville. The six theater, 372-seat complex breaks away from the usual movie-going experience from the minute you walk-in the door. The general...
napervillelocal.com
Gordon Ramsay’s Famous Beef Wellington Is Coming to Suburban Chicago
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the British reality TV star arguably best known for habitually berating contestants in his many televised cooking competitions, will expand his Chicago area footprint this year with a new restaurant in suburban Naperville. The team plans to bring the third location of Ramsay’s Kitchen, an all-day restaurant with a menu of signature Ramsay dishes including pan-seared scallops and sticky toffee pudding, in spring 2023 to 39 W. Jefferson Avenue, according to a rep.
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel."Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format."It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its...
preventionrd.com
Instant Pot Italian Beef
I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
fox32chicago.com
Videos, photos show Chicago's biggest snowstorm on 56th anniversary of blizzard
CHICAGO - Do you remember Chicago's biggest snowstorm? It occurred on this day 56 years ago in 1967. The city was buried under 23 inches of snow. Walking was impossible and shoveling became deadly with 60 deaths blamed on the storm. The city came to a halt with nearly 50,000...
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
thehinsdalean.com
Pet pic of the week
Rock is a handsome 1-year-old mixed breed dog who is goofy and loves to play fetch and play with other dogs. He is adoptable to families with children 8 years and older. He has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $300. The...
Brookfield Zoo polar bears embrace Wednesday's snow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday's snow was welcomed with open arms by some excited animals at the Brookfield Zoo.It was definitely polar bear weather and the Brookfield zoo's polar bears had lots of fun in the snow.Sixteen-year-old Hudson and seven-year-old Hope enjoyed their time playing and rolling around in the new snow.
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
WGNtv.com
How does the 1967 “Big Snow” compare to the “Blizzard of 1979” compare?
Two snowstorms that stand out in my memory were the 1967 “Big Snow” and the “Blizzard of 1979”. How do they compare?. The 23-inch Jan. 26-27, 1967, Big Snow is Chicago’s benchmark snowstorm. The snow began falling shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 26 and ended just before noon on Jan. 27. Strong northeast winds up to 53 mph created huge drifts, paralyzing the city for more than a week. The Jan. 12-14, 1979, blizzard produced 20.3 inches of snow and at the time was the city’s second heaviest snow. Snow began early in the afternoon of January 12 and finally ended about 2 a.m. on January 14. Winds were not strong during the height of the snowfall, but blizzard conditions set in as the snow waned. Today, the blizzard of ’79 ranks as the city’s fourth heaviest snow, surpassed by the 21.6-inch 1999 New Year’s storm and the 21.2-inch Groundhog Blizzard in 2011.
Lincoln Park Zoo sharing photos of 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to start your day off on a good note. Check out these baby pictures from the Lincoln Park Zoo.The three lion cubs were born about two weeks ago to mom, Zari.They're still out of sight from the public while mom and the cubs continue to bond.The zoo says they'll know the sex of the cubs in another month or so when they have their first exam.
