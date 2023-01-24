ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WIBX 950

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Little Italy Historic Market Place project in Troy gets federal funding

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Alias Coffee in Troy has more than biscotti on the menu these days. Recently congressman Paul Tonko dropped by to announce a half million-dollar federal grant to assist in the redevelopment of Troy’s Little Italy Historic Market Place project. Add that to the $375,000 awarded back in August, and that is nearly a million bucks.
TROY, NY
Lite 98.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

Popular Capital Region Burrito Restaurant Closing

Say it isn’t so! One of the areas most beloved hot spots for overstuffed giant burritos will be closing after Sunday. The Times Union reports that Bomber’s Burrito Bar in Schenectady will be shutting down operations. In a letter to employees, owner Jimmy Vann says operating costs are...
SCHENECTADY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

PDT Market To Open in Downtown Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new market in downtown Saratoga Springs is preparing to open soon. PDT Market is “six to eight weeks” away from opening its new location at 55 Railroad Place, said owner Adam Foti, who described PDT Market as a “specialty grocery store,” with many other offerings.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
therealdeal.com

Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals

One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Gets Bigger and Better

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve has recently been expanded! An additional 15.1 acres will be added to the already sprawling 3,400-acre preserve across three municipalities. According to the Times Union, adding protected land increases the total acreage to nearly 120 acres and ensures that this precious resource will remain safe for generations.
ALBANY, NY
WSBS

Berkshires Movie Theater Announces When It Will Close Its Doors

Recent times haven't exactly been easy for any local business. It's always a sad thing to see for anyone throughout the community. Today (January 25th), another local business in the Berkshires has announced that they will be closing their doors. An entertainment industry that has been hit hard, especially in...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
