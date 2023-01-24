ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausaukee, WI

WLNS

Two people dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash in Delta County

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately […]
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County. Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing man may have been in Marinette County

(WLUK) -- The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man missing for nearly a week. Deputies say Theodore "Teddy" William Egge, 35, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, near Benson Lake Road and Northway Drive in Athelstane with a destination of boat landing #7.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SNOW ENDING TODAY... BUT MORE COMING SOON

Snow showers continue to track through the area, but they’ll be ending shortly. Last’s night’s snow stuck to the roads, so expect slippery conditions for your morning drive. The light snow should be wrapping up across east-central Wisconsin as we go into the early afternoon. Look for plenty of clouds, but areas NORTH of Green Bay should see some afternoon sun.
GREEN BAY, WI

