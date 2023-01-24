Read full article on original website
Deadly Wisconsin crash leaves 33-year-old dead, incident under investigation
LIBERTY GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-vehicle crash on WIS 42 in Door County resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man from Ellison Bay. Deputies from the Door County Sheriff’s Office say that the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday on Ellison Bay Hill in Liberty Grove.
Two people dead, one injured in multi-vehicle crash in Delta County
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately […]
State Fire Marshal called to investigate fatal fire in Wausaukee
One person has died in connection with this fire. Medical Examiner Kalynn Van Ermen has ordered an autopsy to positively determine the identification of the victim.
1 killed in Marinette County apartment fire
WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead and 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire Monday night in Marinette County. Wausaukee Fire Chief Eric Edlebeck told WLUK-TV that a call came in around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a fire in a four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee.
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
Brown Co. Deputies seek public assistance in identifying commercial burglary suspect
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly involved in a commercial burglary. Authorities say that the reported burglary occurred in the Village of Howard. The time stamp in the video provided by deputies...
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow
GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Green Bay Woman Ordered to Stand Trial After He Children Were Left Alone While She Was at a Bar
Missing man may have been in Marinette County
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
SNOW ENDING TODAY... BUT MORE COMING SOON
Snow showers continue to track through the area, but they’ll be ending shortly. Last’s night’s snow stuck to the roads, so expect slippery conditions for your morning drive. The light snow should be wrapping up across east-central Wisconsin as we go into the early afternoon. Look for plenty of clouds, but areas NORTH of Green Bay should see some afternoon sun.
