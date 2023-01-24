DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother charged in the deaths of her children, is asking people to forgive her. “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” Patrick Clancy wrote in a statement that was posted Saturday to a GoFundMe page that is taking donations for the family. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

