Tolland, CT

MassLive.com

Resident, dog dead in Haverhill fire

One person and their pet dog are dead after a fire in a Haverhill home Saturday afternoon, officials say. Haverhill Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly before 4:45 p.m. about a fire in a multifamily home on 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the department, Haverhill Police, the State Fire Marshal and Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
WGME

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
HOLYOKE, MA
CBS Boston

One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.  Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
HOLYOKE, MA
Eyewitness News

Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack

Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Shooting at Holyoke Mall; One person in custody

UPDATE: DA says one person killed in shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Holyoke police confirmed to MassLive that a shooting had occurred and that one person was in custody. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed on Facebook that the shooter was in...
Daily Voice

Plane Crashes Shortly After Takeoff At Hartford-Brainard Airport

A plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Hartford-Brainard Airport late Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, according to authorities. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. and, according to a report by WFSB, include a single-engine aircraft. Information on any possible injuries has not yet been released. This is a developing story.
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $539,900

Danielle Richards acquired the property at 1 Cherokee Road, Worcester, from Spartak Agolli and Entela Agolli on Jan. 13, 2023, for $539,900 which works out to $219 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,836-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Victim of fatal Acton hit and run identified

Acton authorities have identified the pedestrian victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and interim Acton Police Chief James Cogan announced that Irene Durand-Bryan, 66, was struck by a white Ford van on Concord Road in front of her home at about 11:45 a.m. The van fled the scene of the crash, but the driver, a 60-year-old Acton man, returned later and surrendered to police.
ACTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say

A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement

DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother charged in the deaths of her children, is asking people to forgive her. “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” Patrick Clancy wrote in a statement that was posted Saturday to a GoFundMe page that is taking donations for the family. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”
DUXBURY, MA
