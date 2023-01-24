Read full article on original website
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Resident, dog dead in Haverhill fire
One person and their pet dog are dead after a fire in a Haverhill home Saturday afternoon, officials say. Haverhill Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly before 4:45 p.m. about a fire in a multifamily home on 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the department, Haverhill Police, the State Fire Marshal and Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
WGME
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page. Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
Eyewitness News
Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack
Crews are battling a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Local law enforcement expert examines bodycam...
MassLive.com
Shooting at Holyoke Mall; One person in custody
UPDATE: DA says one person killed in shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Holyoke police confirmed to MassLive that a shooting had occurred and that one person was in custody. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed on Facebook that the shooter was in...
NBC News
Joint-agency search teams scour the Brookfield, Massachusetts area hoping to find missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee
Brittany Tee was last seen on January 10, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m. in Brookfield, Massachusetts. The 35-year-old was walking away from the home on Main Street where she was staying and headed towards Lewis Field. Brittany was reported missing by her family on January 13. According to Lindsay Corcoran,...
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Driver Ejected From Tractor Trailer In Woburn, I-93 Closed For 'Indefinite' Time
A tractor trailer filled with sand rolled over and began leaking fuel on I-93, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and leading to closures on part of the I-95 to I-93 interchange, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police reported the rollover around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan…
Plane Crashes Shortly After Takeoff At Hartford-Brainard Airport
A plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Hartford-Brainard Airport late Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, according to authorities. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. and, according to a report by WFSB, include a single-engine aircraft. Information on any possible injuries has not yet been released. This is a developing story.
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $539,900
Danielle Richards acquired the property at 1 Cherokee Road, Worcester, from Spartak Agolli and Entela Agolli on Jan. 13, 2023, for $539,900 which works out to $219 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,836-square-foot lot.
Eyewitness News
Man in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is in serious, possibly life-threatening, condition after a crash at the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue in New Haven. Police say they responded at around 2:07 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after shooting victim drives himself to Boston fire station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials say a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a fire station in Dorchester on Thursday after being shot outside of a nearby laundromat. Firefighters at a station on Dorchester Avenue said the man came in with a gunshot wound to the...
Victim of fatal Acton hit and run identified
Acton authorities have identified the pedestrian victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash Monday. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and interim Acton Police Chief James Cogan announced that Irene Durand-Bryan, 66, was struck by a white Ford van on Concord Road in front of her home at about 11:45 a.m. The van fled the scene of the crash, but the driver, a 60-year-old Acton man, returned later and surrendered to police.
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
nbcboston.com
Body Found on Marblehead Beach, Authorities Say
A body was found Thursday afternoon on a beach in Marblehead, Massachusetts, authorities said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it is involved in an investigation after the discovery at the beach on Edgemere Road. Ellie Tomlinson says she was walking toward the beach when...
Found: Missing 62-Year-Old CT Man Who Suffers From Memory Loss
Update: Middletown Police report that David Reich was found and is safe. UPDATE- with the help of the public, Mr. Reich has been LOCATED and is SAFE. We want to thank everyone who shared the...Posted by Middletown Police Department -Connecticut on Thursday, January 26, 2023Earlier re…
‘Shock and pain:’ Husband of Duxbury mother charged in children’s deaths gives statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother charged in the deaths of her children, is asking people to forgive her. “I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” Patrick Clancy wrote in a statement that was posted Saturday to a GoFundMe page that is taking donations for the family. “The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”
8-month-old Duxbury baby Callan Clancy dies at hospital, DA says
The third Clancy child, an 8-month-old baby boy who was found injured inside the family’s Duxbury home Tuesday night, died Friday morning, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said. Callan Clancy was pronounced dead at about 11:18 a.m. Friday at Children’s Hospital in Boston. The Office of the Chief...
MassLive.com
