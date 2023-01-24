Read full article on original website
Ohio RB excited about Ohio State scholarship offer: ‘That's a big offer’
One of the top young running backs in the Midwest discusses the Ohio State scholarship offer that came today.
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
USC signees Zachariach Branch, Malachi Nelson locks in five-star status; Makai Lemon loses fifth star
USC's 2023 class locked in two five-star signees in the final Top247 rankings on Thursday in wide receiver Zachariah Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson. The big surprise was the loss of a fifth star for wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon secured a fifth star in the middle of December, earning...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
College football recruiting: 2023's top 25 classes entering National Signing Day
College football's early signing period for the 2023 gave us a good idea of which programs won an offseason title, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board entering National Signing Day this week. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and that's not expected to change with Alabama and Georgia locked in as the nation's top recruiters this cycle.
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB
Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DL Ted Hammond talks commitment to Michigan, ready to recruit
On Wednesday, Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond committed to Michigan. After visiting for the Junior Day over the weekend, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Washington among others. He talked about his decision and why defensive...
New Nebraska commit Sua Lefotu breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu just announced he’ll play his college ball at Nebraska. It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Lefotu but the big defensive lineman is headed to the Big Ten to play for the Huskers. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Lefotu...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa
Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
Alabama football's OC search: Jason Garrett, Kliff Kingsbury possible options for Nick Saban, per ESPN
Alabama is searching for its next offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien left this week for the opening with the New England Patriots and ESPN's Pete Thamel put out several names who could be under consideration, including former NFL head coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Jason Garrett. "(Have heard) some NFL guys,...
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor
The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
What Ohio State is getting in James Laurinaitis as a coach
Ohio State made an addition to the coaching staff on Friday evening, announcing the hiring of James Laurinaitis as a graduate assistant, working with the linebackers. Typically, the hiring of a graduate assistant wouldn't cause much of a stir around Buckeye Nation, but Laurinaitis is a former three-time consensus All-American, among many other collegiate honors, so he's not the typical graduate assistant.
Elite Ohio pass rusher will make multiple Ohio State visits after attending Michigan junior day
A top edge who had 19 sacks this season has multiple Ohio State visits planned after attending Michigan junior day.
Rebel women play at Arkansas today in an effort to keep pace in SEC standings
Ole Miss will try to keep pace behind three undefeated juggernauts today when the Rebels travel to Fayetteville for a pivotal battle with Arkansas. Ole Miss (17-4, 6-2 SEC) is agame ahead of Alabama (16-5, 5-3 SEC) and two games ahead of Arkansas (17-6, 4-4 SEC) in the league standings. LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC), South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) and Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC) are leading the way.
Kenny Payne criticism continues from media after Louisville basketball gets squashed by Notre Dame
Kenny Payne's tumultuous first season as Louisville's head men's basketball coach continued Saturday at Notre Dame, where the Fighting Irish led comfortably throughout a 76-62 victory. Notre Dame (10-12, 2-9 ACC) snapped a four-game skid and sent Payne's Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) to their 10th consecutive loss as the ACC's only remaining winless team.
