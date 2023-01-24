ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football recruiting: 2023's top 25 classes entering National Signing Day

College football's early signing period for the 2023 gave us a good idea of which programs won an offseason title, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board entering National Signing Day this week. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and that's not expected to change with Alabama and Georgia locked in as the nation's top recruiters this cycle.
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB

Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

DL Ted Hammond talks commitment to Michigan, ready to recruit

On Wednesday, Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond committed to Michigan. After visiting for the Junior Day over the weekend, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Washington among others. He talked about his decision and why defensive...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

New Nebraska commit Sua Lefotu breaks down his decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu just announced he’ll play his college ball at Nebraska. It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Lefotu but the big defensive lineman is headed to the Big Ten to play for the Huskers. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Lefotu...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa

Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor

The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma

No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What Ohio State is getting in James Laurinaitis as a coach

Ohio State made an addition to the coaching staff on Friday evening, announcing the hiring of James Laurinaitis as a graduate assistant, working with the linebackers. Typically, the hiring of a graduate assistant wouldn't cause much of a stir around Buckeye Nation, but Laurinaitis is a former three-time consensus All-American, among many other collegiate honors, so he's not the typical graduate assistant.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Rebel women play at Arkansas today in an effort to keep pace in SEC standings

Ole Miss will try to keep pace behind three undefeated juggernauts today when the Rebels travel to Fayetteville for a pivotal battle with Arkansas. Ole Miss (17-4, 6-2 SEC) is agame ahead of Alabama (16-5, 5-3 SEC) and two games ahead of Arkansas (17-6, 4-4 SEC) in the league standings. LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC), South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) and Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC) are leading the way.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy