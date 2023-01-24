Read full article on original website
Vacant building damaged by fire Saturday afternoon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vacant building caught fire Saturday afternoon just southwest of Memorial Hospital. The fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. in a building near 33rd and San Dimas streets. Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Brian Bowman said the structure has previously burned and code enforcement has been out several times in the […]
Pop Kern: New Year’s Fitness Resolutions
Sponsored content by Three-way Chevrolet. Pop kern’s host, Kait Hill visits two fitness studios in Kern County for her New Year’s resolution. Follow her first to Electric Cycle Studio for a low pact, but high rewarding disco spin cycle class, then kicking up gears with a high impact workout at Vitality Fitness new gym studio.
Food truck selection at Rosedale and Calloway offers variety and community
"All races, we get them here. They're all happy. There's something to offer for each one of them," says Fabian Alex Ruiz, who manages the corner lot.
The Mission at Kern County to open an upgraded facility for the homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center. The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated restrooms, and more.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Long-time Bakersfield resident was a victim in the Monterey Park mass shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Monterey Park mass shooting is a traumatic and shocking blow to the Asian Pacific Islander community across the nation and the pain is felt here in the heart of Kern. One of the 11 people killed in the southland was a long-time resident of Bakersfield. Her name was Diana Tom. […]
Teen girl hit by vehicle Wednesday morning
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in east Bakersfield, police said. The teen suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at Brown Street and East California Avenue.
Car catches fire while mechanics work on it at SW Bakersfield auto shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle being worked on by auto mechanics Tuesday briefly caught fire at a southwest Bakersfield auto shop, fire officials said. The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at Euro Auto Works located at 6561 White Lane. Video shared with 17 News showed lots of smoke coming from the doors […]
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
Man was pushing shopping cart across Highway 119 when struck, killed by vehicle that fled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pushing a shopping cart across Highway 119 on Friday evening was fatally injured when hit by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the Taft Police Department. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Highway 119 at East Kern Street, police...
BPD: Missing boy disappeared Monday
A search has begun to find a 15-year-old boy who disappeared Monday and has never run away before. Ray Zacharie Villa, a Hispanic teenager, was last seen in the 2300 block of Bank Street, though the Bakersfield Police Department is unsure what he was wearing at the time. Villa stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black curly hair and brown eyes.
Vitality Fitness celebrates grand opening Saturday
Owner of Vitality Fitness gym Michelle Williams joined 17 News with a preview of what to expect at Saturdays grand opening event. Vitality Fitness was established at the end of 2022 and opened its doors to the public in January 2023. Vitality Fitness offers class based physical training in a variety of disciplines and levels of intensity.
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
Pet of the Week: Shasta
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Shasta. Shasta is shy at first, but warms up to kids and adults quickly. Shasta is a little over a year old and is a terrier mix. Shasta has a calm and sweet demeanor for being in her puppy years. She enjoys having her coat brushed, car rides and doesn’t like treats.
Mouse-Con Bakersfield features major guest list
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is time to dust off your ears as the third annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield is scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The event features the chance to meet celebrity guests, pick up items from numerous vendors, attend panel discussions and participate in a Disney costume/cosplay contest.
‘Her head was destroyed’: Father testifies to horror of seeing family hit by accused drunken driver
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Franklin Elias followed in a separate vehicle early Christmas Day 2018 as his family returned home from visiting relatives. His wife drove an SUV west on Niles Street and had a green light when she entered the intersection with Sterling Road, Elias said. Suddenly the SUV was gone. “It was so […]
2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
Kaepernick Blasts California’s Ranking Republican, Calls Out ‘Police Executions’ in New Docuseries
A three-part documentary series about gun violence in Bakersfield, billed as a “true-crime thriller” by executive producer Colin Kaepernick, calls out the recently elected speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, and his Central California district for having the highest rate of officer-involved shootings in the country. Killing County,...
Woman killed in NW Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning has been identified by the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Jasmine Nicole Villa, 27, of Bakersfield was the woman killed in the crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Santa Fe Way and […]
