SARASOTA (SNN TV) - The third annual climate conference for the Sarasota Climate Adaptation Center is beginning soon. It's focusing on the triple threat from water and the emergence of the climate economy, and I will be speaking at the event the CEO of the Climate Adaptation Center and former NOAA Scientist, Bob Bunting. The event will take place February 9 in the Selby Auditorium at USF's Sarasota-Manatee campus.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO