Bradenton, FL

snntv.com

Man arrested for string of car burglaries in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY - An Indiana man is behind bars as the suspected car burglar in Manatee County. Manatee County Deputies say, 38-year-old Michael Martin was caught red handed by a security camera breaking into an unlocked vehicle. “When we get a good clear image like we did in this case,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

UPDATE: Serious Lakewood Ranch crash involving woman and 2 kids

SNN is learning that Florida Highway Patrol believes the driver who caused the head on collision was driving under the influence. This heart breaking update about the Lakewood Ranch accident comes after FHP found evidence at the scene of the crash. Luz Prado Cardenas was driving with her two young...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
snntv.com

Settlement approved with Vanessa Baugh over COVID vaccine site

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - The Florida Commission on Ethics agrees to settlement terms with Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh. This is due to her role in organizing a pop-up COVID vaccine site that only served two zip codes in Lakewood Ranch. This was at a time when vaccine demand...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Suncoast pays 50% more for housing than they should, 10th most overvalued market nationally

SARASOTA-MANATEE-NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - The Suncoast ranks among the top 10 of most over-valued housing markets in the country. In fact, 6 of the top 10 markets were all in Florida, with the Cape Coral-Fort Myers market being the most overvalued and Tampa also making Top 10. The study was conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

3rd Annual Climate Conference on Feb. 9 is selling out. Here's how to attend.

SARASOTA (SNN TV) - The third annual climate conference for the Sarasota Climate Adaptation Center is beginning soon. It's focusing on the triple threat from water and the emergence of the climate economy, and I will be speaking at the event the CEO of the Climate Adaptation Center and former NOAA Scientist, Bob Bunting. The event will take place February 9 in the Selby Auditorium at USF's Sarasota-Manatee campus.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Dylan Clark named Parrish Community High football coach

PARRISH, FL (SNN-TV) - In news broke by the Herald-Tribune earlier today, Parrish Community High has named their new head football coach. The school named Dylan Clark as its second football coach in program history. Clark replaces Christopher Culton, who guided the first three years of the Bulls’ program.
PARRISH, FL
snntv.com

Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC treasurer

SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Sarasota Republican leader Joe Gruters loses in his bid to become the national Republican Party treasurer. That means his 15-year streak of holding leadership positions for the GOP is coming to an end. He lost to a Republican official from Kentucky despite an endorsement from former...
SARASOTA, FL

