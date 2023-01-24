Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
SeaWorld Orlando reveals Seven Seas Food Festival menus, concert lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has released more details about its upcoming Seven Seas Food Festival, including menus and the concert lineup. SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival will run select days Feb. 3 through May 7. SeaWorld has revealed new menu items and the concert lineup for this year's...
mynews13.com
Universal theme parks continue to shine for Comcast
ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal’s theme parks continue to shine for parent company Comcast as revenue and visitor attendance increased in the latest quarter. Universal's theme parks generated $2.1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter. Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company, said the increase was due...
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
mynews13.com
Chester, Gatorland's rescue alligator, has died
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chester, Gatorland’s first rescue alligator, has died, the park announced on social media. Gatorland announces the death of its rescue gator Chester. Chester, who was popular among visitors, had health problems before his death. The gator was captured near Tampa and brought to Gatorland in...
mynews13.com
2 prescribed burns in Orange County could produce smoke, ash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida residents could see smoke in the area Friday resulting from two prescribed burns in Orange County. The Orange County Parks and Recreation Division planned a prescribed burn on 40 acres, weather permitting, at Kelly Park, 400 E. Kelly Park Road in Apopka. The park will remain open for business unless capacity is reached.
mynews13.com
Study: Church attendance still suffering since pandemic's start
ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study released by the Survey Center on American life shows nearly one out of three Americans say they have stopped attending religious services since the COVID-19 pandemic began. What You Need To Know. One in three say they stopped attending services since the COVID-19...
mynews13.com
Residents question decision to discard dozens of books in recycling dumpster outside Brevard library
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla -- Dozens of books were recently found in a dumpster outside a Brevard County library, and now some residents are asking why were they thrown away. A dumpster outside a Brevard County library was found to be filled with dozens of books. Some locals asked why they...
mynews13.com
Orlando working on redesign plan to upgrade Virginia Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials with the city of Orlando say they are hoping to get a cost estimate on the final proposal of a new design for busy Virginia Drive between Orange and Mills avenues by the end of the first quarter of 2023. What You Need To Know.
mynews13.com
UCF Knights fall to Temple Owls in OT
ORLANDO, Fla. — Khalif Battle scored 26 points, including nine in overtime, as Temple took down UCF 77-70 on Saturday. Battle also added seven rebounds for the Owls (14-9, 8-2 American Athletic Conference). Jamille Reynolds added 16 points while going 7 of 9 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Hysier Miller recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.
mynews13.com
Still more to accomplish; Osceola's Gunner Holland gunning for a 3rd straight wrestling championship
KISSIMMEE, Fla — Osceola High School has a long tradition of producing state champions in wrestling, and this year should be no different as they have three state champions returning to the mat. What You Need To Know. Osceloa High School is known for good wrestlers. Gunner Holland loves...
mynews13.com
Volusia teen accused of shooting at deputies sentenced to 20 years in prison
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A runaway foster child accused of breaking into a house in Enterprise, grabbing weapons and opening fire on deputies in 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison after taking a plea deal Friday. What You Need To Know. Nicole Jackson-Maldonado, 15, pleaded no contest...
mynews13.com
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
mynews13.com
Police seek public's help with investigation of death that caused I-4 backup
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 12-hour death investigation that caused heavy traffic delays early Friday resulted from multiple reports of vehicles hitting a human body on eastbound I-4 near Orange Blossom Trail at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Orlando Police said Friday. Detectives said they have more questions than answers after...
mynews13.com
What FEMA officials want you to know as assistance deadlines approach
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA will begin closing several Disaster Recovery Centers on Tuesday as the deadline for assistance registration nears. Locations at Seminole State College, First Baptist Church of Astor Lake County, and the Flagler County Fairgrounds will be closing. What You Need To Know. Disaster Recovery Centers...
