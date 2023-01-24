ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

westernmassnews.com

Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m. Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car repair shop fire in Ashfield

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, several crews were dispatched to Route 112 for a 2-alarm fire at a car repair shop. Officials say the fire started around 3:15 A.M. Route 112 between Adamsville Road and Route 2 was shut down while crews were working but that lane has since reopened.
ASHFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating shooting at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating after a shooting took place at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Holyoke Police confirmed that two people are custody at this time. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia added in social media post that one person was injured and that “the area is secure.” He...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $438,500 in Leominster

Robert Blizzard acquired the property at 101 Fairview Street, Leominster, from Robert A Est Smith on Jan. 10, 2023, for $438,500 which works out to $271 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000

Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
ATHOL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community coming together for Chicopee family after deadly fire

Westhampton...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Shooting at Holyoke Mall; One person in custody

UPDATE: DA says one person killed in shooting. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Holyoke Mall Saturday evening. Holyoke police confirmed to MassLive that a shooting had occurred and that one person was in custody. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia confirmed on Facebook that the shooter was in...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
