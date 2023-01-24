REDDING, CA. — Shasta County Sheriffs have arrested a woman who allegedly attempted to run her partner over at Win-River Casino. The incident occurred Friday, January 27th, at 10 p.m., when Shasta County deputies were dispatched to reports of an assault at Redding's Win-River Casino. According to the Sheriff's Office, it all started when 26-year old Britney Matthews arrived with her partner to the Win-River Casino's parking lot. Once both got out of the vehicle, deputies say Matthews began assaulting her partner, who tried to walk away from her.

REDDING, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO