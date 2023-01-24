Read full article on original website
Third structure fire sparked in Redding in the last week
REDDING. Calif. — Following Friday night's apartment fire in Redding, another structure fire sparked this Saturday morning. Officials confirmed no one was hurt and though it was relatively small, it marks the third structure fire in Redding this week. | Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under...
A dam good cause: Damburger holds "Dine and Donate" event for man injured in house fire
REDDING, Calif. — On Friday, a staple burger destination in Redding held an all-day “dine and donate” event to aid a local man’s recovery. Chet Sunde, a long-time Shasta County resident and prominent figure in the community, was badly injured when a fire began at his Redding home on the morning of Jan. 5. Sunde, a psychologist who works with local veterans and first responders, is a core member of the Grindstone Cigar Club.
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
Red Bluff celebrates first Chinese Lunar New Year in over 80 years
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year bright and early Saturday morning. At 8 a.m., people from all over gathered on Main Street in Red Bluff to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, while also recognizing the rich history that lies in Red Bluff.
Vitalant hosts 5th Annual Winter Classic Blood Drive
Chico. CA — The non-profit organization Vitalant hosted its 5th Annual Winter Classic Blood Drive drive Saturday in the Redding, Chico and the City of Yuba offering folks the chance to donate blood and save a life amidst the State blood shortage that has impacted many individuals, hospitals and organizations. The mission according to Vitalant, is to be a helping hand during this challenge.
Redding Firefighters put out a shed fire in Redding, Saturday morning
There was a structure fire around 7 a.m. Saturday on California Street in Redding. Firefighters were quick to respond when they received reports of a structure fire on California Street. Upon arrival, Redding Fire Department (RFD) determined that the fire was coming from an external shed at this private residence.
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under investigation
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 27, 10 PM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) released further details about the apartment fire on Lake Blvd. on Friday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, the RFD said their firefighters responded to 415 Lake Blvd. for the reported structure fire. Arriving units reported seeing flames coming from out of the apartment duplex.
10-month-old baby swallows popular children's toy; the danger of water beads
REDDING. Calif. — Water beads are known as the fun, colorful children's toy that can turn from a sensory learning tool to a major threat to your children. They start at the size of a frozen pea, but when exposed to water, it expands to the size of a large marble.
Thousands lose phone and internet service in Trinity County Outage
TRINITY COUNTY, CALIF. — Thousands of Frontier Communications customers in Trinity County have lost phone and internet service, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office noted that approximately 4,500 people have lost power due to downed Frontier Communications lines. They say that...
Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to run over her partner at Win-River Casino
REDDING, CA. — Shasta County Sheriffs have arrested a woman who allegedly attempted to run her partner over at Win-River Casino. The incident occurred Friday, January 27th, at 10 p.m., when Shasta County deputies were dispatched to reports of an assault at Redding's Win-River Casino. According to the Sheriff's Office, it all started when 26-year old Britney Matthews arrived with her partner to the Win-River Casino's parking lot. Once both got out of the vehicle, deputies say Matthews began assaulting her partner, who tried to walk away from her.
New bridal store " The Bridal Rack" opens in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — It's a new year and bridal season is underway! If you're a Northstate bride looking for a wedding dress, a new store has opened in Anderson. Marilyn Peters, the owner of 'Simply Elegant Bridal Boutique' store in Redding, has opened a second location in the Anderson outlet called 'The Bridal Rack,' located on 1941 State Hwy 273 in Anderson.
Suspected arson fires of vehicle and bathroom at Redding business Friday
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police and Fire Departments responded to a call at 1:47 a.m. of a building on the corner of Eastside Road and North Dr. and a vehicle that they believe a suspect had set on fire. Responders said the fires were small and were put out...
Redding store clerk arrested after attacking customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. — A local mini-market clerk was arrested after attacking a customer with a hatchet on Thursday night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers responded to a mini-market on the 4600 block of Westside Road at around 6:40 p.m. after receiving a call from a man saying he had been cut with a machete by the store's clerk.
Firefighters train at old Hometown Buffet in Redding before it's torn down next week
REDDING, Calif. — To make way for a Panera Bread restaurant, the old Hometown Buffet smörgåsbord near the corner of Dana Dr. and Churn Creek Rd. is going to be torn down next week. It created a rare opportunity for Redding firefighters. Even though several of them...
Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
Major blood donation shortage continues in the Northstate
REDDING. Calif. — The Northstate, more specifically Redding, is experiencing a blood shortage and are in need of more people to donate now more than ever. According to Vitalant, they are experiencing 20% fewer donors than before the pandemic. School blood drives have not been as regular as they...
Blood shortage continues, donors needed for weekend blood drive in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — January is National Blood Donor Month and Vitalant is looking to the Northstate community to help ease the ongoing emergency blood shortage this weekend through its annual Winter Classic Blood Drive. The blood service provider says the number of people who donated blood to them has...
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
