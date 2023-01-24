ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Third structure fire sparked in Redding in the last week

REDDING. Calif. — Following Friday night's apartment fire in Redding, another structure fire sparked this Saturday morning. Officials confirmed no one was hurt and though it was relatively small, it marks the third structure fire in Redding this week. | Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

A dam good cause: Damburger holds "Dine and Donate" event for man injured in house fire

REDDING, Calif. — On Friday, a staple burger destination in Redding held an all-day “dine and donate” event to aid a local man’s recovery. Chet Sunde, a long-time Shasta County resident and prominent figure in the community, was badly injured when a fire began at his Redding home on the morning of Jan. 5. Sunde, a psychologist who works with local veterans and first responders, is a core member of the Grindstone Cigar Club.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff celebrates first Chinese Lunar New Year in over 80 years

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year bright and early Saturday morning. At 8 a.m., people from all over gathered on Main Street in Red Bluff to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, while also recognizing the rich history that lies in Red Bluff.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Vitalant hosts 5th Annual Winter Classic Blood Drive

Chico. CA — The non-profit organization Vitalant hosted its 5th Annual Winter Classic Blood Drive drive Saturday in the Redding, Chico and the City of Yuba offering folks the chance to donate blood and save a life amidst the State blood shortage that has impacted many individuals, hospitals and organizations. The mission according to Vitalant, is to be a helping hand during this challenge.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Firefighters put out a shed fire in Redding, Saturday morning

There was a structure fire around 7 a.m. Saturday on California Street in Redding. Firefighters were quick to respond when they received reports of a structure fire on California Street. Upon arrival, Redding Fire Department (RFD) determined that the fire was coming from an external shed at this private residence.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under investigation

REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 27, 10 PM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) released further details about the apartment fire on Lake Blvd. on Friday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, the RFD said their firefighters responded to 415 Lake Blvd. for the reported structure fire. Arriving units reported seeing flames coming from out of the apartment duplex.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Thousands lose phone and internet service in Trinity County Outage

TRINITY COUNTY, CALIF. — Thousands of Frontier Communications customers in Trinity County have lost phone and internet service, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office noted that approximately 4,500 people have lost power due to downed Frontier Communications lines. They say that...
krcrtv.com

Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to run over her partner at Win-River Casino

REDDING, CA. — Shasta County Sheriffs have arrested a woman who allegedly attempted to run her partner over at Win-River Casino. The incident occurred Friday, January 27th, at 10 p.m., when Shasta County deputies were dispatched to reports of an assault at Redding's Win-River Casino. According to the Sheriff's Office, it all started when 26-year old Britney Matthews arrived with her partner to the Win-River Casino's parking lot. Once both got out of the vehicle, deputies say Matthews began assaulting her partner, who tried to walk away from her.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

New bridal store " The Bridal Rack" opens in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — It's a new year and bridal season is underway! If you're a Northstate bride looking for a wedding dress, a new store has opened in Anderson. Marilyn Peters, the owner of 'Simply Elegant Bridal Boutique' store in Redding, has opened a second location in the Anderson outlet called 'The Bridal Rack,' located on 1941 State Hwy 273 in Anderson.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding store clerk arrested after attacking customer with a hatchet

REDDING, Calif. — A local mini-market clerk was arrested after attacking a customer with a hatchet on Thursday night. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers responded to a mini-market on the 4600 block of Westside Road at around 6:40 p.m. after receiving a call from a man saying he had been cut with a machete by the store's clerk.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding paint store destroyed in fire on Thursday night

REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 26, 11:30 AM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) has released additional details about Wednesday night's fire at Paint Mart, or Paint Marts, in Redding. According to RFD officials, their firefighters were dispatched to the store off of Larkspur Lane, near Commerce Street, at...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Major blood donation shortage continues in the Northstate

REDDING. Calif. — The Northstate, more specifically Redding, is experiencing a blood shortage and are in need of more people to donate now more than ever. According to Vitalant, they are experiencing 20% fewer donors than before the pandemic. School blood drives have not been as regular as they...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Blood shortage continues, donors needed for weekend blood drive in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — January is National Blood Donor Month and Vitalant is looking to the Northstate community to help ease the ongoing emergency blood shortage this weekend through its annual Winter Classic Blood Drive. The blood service provider says the number of people who donated blood to them has...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
ANDERSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy