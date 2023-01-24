Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
To Leslie heads back to theaters following Andrea Riseborough's surprise Oscar nomination
Following Andrea Riseborough’s shocking Oscar nomination for her performance in To Leslie, which initially made $27,000 during its quiet theatrical run last fall, the film will be heading back to cinemas now that there is renewed interest in the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be rereleased in “approximately six” locations across North America, followed by additional theaters in the UK.
A.V. Club
Razzie Awards retract 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong's nomination for Firestarter—and for all minors going forward
The Razzie Awards are making some changes following the backlash surrounding 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s nomination for “Worst Actress” for her performance in Firestarter. First, the organizers of the film awards have retroactively removed Armstrong from the nominee list. “Sometimes, you do things without thinking,” John Wilson,...
A.V. Club
Steven Spielberg feels that The Dark Knight should have gotten a Best Picture nom
For all the times he’s grouped in with cinema’s old guard these days—and with good reason, considering he’s now tied with Martin Scorsese for second-most Best Director nominations in Oscars history—Steven Spielberg is still the godfather of the modern blockbuster. Those megabudget superhero movies can trace their roots back to Indiana Jones; colossal franchise films like Jurassic World can trace their roots back to, well, Jurassic Park. Given that, Spielberg has less outright snobbery about today’s blockbuster than perhaps his peers do. He welcomes those films into the Oscars fold, and in fact, thinks it should have come along a lot sooner.
A.V. Club
First round of Grammy performers announced, none of them named Beyoncé or Adele
Clockwise (L-R): Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, and Brandi Carlile Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Theo Wargo/Manny Carabel/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images. With the Grammys just a few weeks away, the Recording Academy has announced a first wave of performers set to take the stage at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena on the big night.
A.V. Club
To help the cause, '70s activists asked Jane Fonda to focus more on her movie career
Jane Fonda has had a long career in both movies and activism, but there was a time she was ready to give up one for the other. In a new profile with The Hollywood Reporter, Fonda recalls being encouraged by fellow activists in the ’70s to put more focus on her film career—in service of the cause.
A.V. Club
Till director Chinonye Chukwu highlights the industry's “unabashed misogyny towards Black women”
Despite having several contenders, the Oscars, once again, failed to recognize the work of female directors and, more specifically, Black female directors. We’re not the only ones who noticed the names Chinonye Chukwu (Till) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) missing from the nominees. Chukwu did too. Posting...
A.V. Club
You People review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill riff over a barely there script
You People is a perfect movie for Netflix because it’s best watched for the first half hour and then turned off, which Netflix will count as a view anyway. Everyone wins, except those who hang in until the end, hoping the movie won’t slowly peter out after blowing through all the good jokes in the first act. Director Kenya Barris is best known as the creator of TV’s Black-ish, but as a filmmaker, he wrote Barbershop’s less-good sequel, Shaft’s less-good reboot, The Witches’ inferior remake, and yet another Cheaper By The Dozen that nobody asked for. You People marks his feature directorial debut, and since it’s a comedy about race, one might hope it would hew closer to his successful TV work. It does. But only for a moment.
A.V. Club
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to star in film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us
Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling novel It Ends With Us is getting its very own film adaptation with Blake Lively (A Simple Favor) and Justin Baldoni (Jane The Virgin) set to star, according to Deadline. Baldoni will also be directing and producing the project under his banner Wayfarer Studios for Sony Pictures.
A.V. Club
After Pearl and X snub, Mia Goth says the Oscars' disinterest in horror is “very political”
It’s no secret that the Oscars don’t care much for genre movies and that they do so at their own peril. Despite the occasional exception, usually from established directors or actors, the Academy Awards don’t generally reward performances requiring high emotional stamina of screaming, crying, and running for multiple takes. For example, Jordan Peele’s Nope, one of the year’s best films, received zero nominations, despite Keke Palmer delivering an all-timer in his bad omen to Hollywood.
A.V. Club
Sharon Stone says a lot of her co-stars were misogynistic—but not Robert De Niro or Joe Pesci
An unfortunate side effect of being a woman in the world, is the current run-ins with misogynistic men who infantilize, dehumanize, and generally scorn women as they walk through the world. Basic Instinct’s Sharon Stone is no stranger to this experience and says she worked with plenty of misogynistic co-stars during her days as a leading lady. However, she exempts her Casino co-stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci from this characterization.
A.V. Club
Oh god, Nicole Kidman is starring in another limited series
Nicole Kidman is teaming up with HBO once more for another (gulp) limited series. The Eyes Wide Shut actor is set to lead and executive produce the limited series adaptation of Leïla Slimani’s thriller novel, The Perfect Nanny. PEN15's Maya Erskine will also star in the series, as well as write and executive produce the project.
A.V. Club
Turner Classic Movies is apparently safe, unlike everything else at Warner Bros. Discovery
Sure, last year’s Warner Bros. Discovery merger meant that the new media giant immediately became more known for canceling movies and shows than releasing them, but that’s apparently all in the past. Given that Turner Classic Movies is a subsidiary of Warner Bros., the network’s viewers have understandably been concerned about its future. Entertainment Weekly recently dropped by the TCM offices to chat with the channel’s hosts, who assure fans that their favorite throwback films are here to stay.
A.V. Club
Daisy Jones And The Six revives '70s rock in new teaser and lead single
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Taylor Jenkins Reid fans: we finally get to hear what Aurora actually sounds like. Even better, we get to see the band in action in a new teaser for Daisy Jones And The Six. The limited series, which premieres on Prime Video on March 3, stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, who are bringing the spirit of the ’70s—and the best-selling novel—alive.
A.V. Club
Boy, Peacock is killing off Julie Plec's shows left and right this month
Julie Plec is not have a good month at Peacock. Exactly one week after the NBC-affiliated streamer killed off Plec’s latest bloodsucking YA adaptation, Vampire Academy, the service has swung around to, like, finish off the job: Per Variety, the Vampire Diaries’ creator’s new show, Dead Day, is getting killed off before it even had a chance to air, despite getting a straight-to-series order back in January of 2022.
A.V. Club
Willem Dafoe is in talks for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu
Willem Dafoe and Robert Eggers are currently two films into what’s been a very profitable creative partnership so far, with Dafoe serving as one of the lobster-shillings leads of Eggers’ claustrophobic The Lighthouse in 2019, before adding a little “weird dog shaman” energy to the directors’ recent Hamlet riff The Northman. Now, Deadline reports, Dafoe and Eggers are looking into whether the third time will be the sanguine charm, as Dafoe is reportedly in talks to co-star in the director’s upcoming adaptation of classic vampire story Nosferatu.
A.V. Club
Frasier sequel series casts two more young stars
Two new faces have joined the cast of the Paramount+ Frasier reboot first announced in 2021: The Boys actor Jess Salgueiro and newcomer Anders Kieth. Variety reports that the pair will join previously-announced cast members Kelsey Grammar, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. In the follow-up, which has yet to receive...
A.V. Club
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is making a Tomb Raider show at Amazon
Fresh off co-starring in the upcoming Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is gearing up to throw her talents at pop culture’s other notable gun-toting, treasure-hunting archeologist: Professional Tomb Raider Lara Croft. This is per THR, which reports that Waller-Bridge is developing a new TV version...
A.V. Club
Breaking down how Succession's new teaser perfectly sets up season 4
Succession’s fourth season has an official release date from HBO, with a juicy teaser to match. Our first full look at season four gives plenty of insight into the next season’s arc, mapping out how the characters will move forward following a tense and table-turning season three finale. Let’s get into what exactly is going on in the teaser and what we can expect in season four.
A.V. Club
Again, Arden Cho seems okay with not being in the panned Teen Wolf: The Movie
Arden Cho has “no regrets” when it comes to turning down her role in Teen Wolf: The Movie, due to the unequal pay she received when cast in the original series. “Thanks for your support,” she shares on Twitter, without specifically naming the new film. “Looking forward to better in 2023! Don’t be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it’s not fair and it won’t make you happy! You deserve better. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”
A.V. Club
Tobey Maguire tells Marvel that he’d love for someone to cast him as Spider-man
Look, everyone wants to play Spider-Man. It’s perhaps any actor’s most sought-after role behind Hamlet and The Joker. To prove yourself as a young Hollywood A-lister, you better start learning the phrase, “With great power comes great responsibility.”. One actor who would love to play Spider-Man is...
Comments / 0