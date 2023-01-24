ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook to expand Tomball primary care clinic

With the expansion, the clinic will grow from around 6,000 square feet to nearly 14,500 square feet. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The expansion of Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital’s primary care clinic located off FM 2920 is set to be complete by this summer, Andrew Cole, a regional administrator with the Houston Methodist physician organization, said in a Jan. 6 interview.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shiba Liquor now open on Grant Road in Cypress

Shiba Liquor is located on Grant Road in Cypress. (Rendering courtesy Shiba Liquor) Shiba Liquor opened in January at 12634 Grant Road, Ste. A, Cypress, offering beer, wine, liquor, mixers, snacks, party supplies, bar accessories and gifts. 346-808-7571. www.shibaliquor.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery now open in Conroe

Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery) Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January at Conroe Shopping Center at 2206 I-45 N., Conroe, according to a release. The business is a gym and recovery center that is equipped with classic gym equipment, such as cardio machines, strength, free weights and a stretch area as well as an infrared sauna.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gucci store opens at Market Street in The Woodlands

The Gucci store officially opened at Market Street on Jan. 27. (Courtesy Gucci)
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
TOMBALL, TX
fox4news.com

Houston tops list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America'

The dirtiest city in the country is in Texas, according to a new report. Lawn care service LawnStarter put together its list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America' using a number of factors, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. The report looked at 150 of the largest cities...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
