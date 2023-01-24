Read full article on original website
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Houston Methodist Willowbrook to expand Tomball primary care clinic
With the expansion, the clinic will grow from around 6,000 square feet to nearly 14,500 square feet. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The expansion of Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital’s primary care clinic located off FM 2920 is set to be complete by this summer, Andrew Cole, a regional administrator with the Houston Methodist physician organization, said in a Jan. 6 interview.
Shiba Liquor now open on Grant Road in Cypress
Shiba Liquor is located on Grant Road in Cypress. (Rendering courtesy Shiba Liquor) Shiba Liquor opened in January at 12634 Grant Road, Ste. A, Cypress, offering beer, wine, liquor, mixers, snacks, party supplies, bar accessories and gifts. 346-808-7571. www.shibaliquor.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As...
Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center scheduled to open in 2023
Read below for the latest news on the Oscar Johnson Community Center. (Rendering courtesy city of Conroe) Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he is excited for the new Oscar Johnson Community Center on Foster Drive to be finished for the community. According to Czajkoski, the new center is needed to...
Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery now open in Conroe
Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January in Conroe. (Courtesy Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery) Iron 24 Fitness and Recovery opened in January at Conroe Shopping Center at 2206 I-45 N., Conroe, according to a release. The business is a gym and recovery center that is equipped with classic gym equipment, such as cardio machines, strength, free weights and a stretch area as well as an infrared sauna.
$450,000 houses: A look into January's featured neighborhood
A house located at 16322 Tulipan Spring Trail. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of West Lake Houston and Madera Run parkways, The Groves is a master-planned community featuring 2,200 single-family homes at build-out and a slate of amenities including parks, trails and a lifestyle center, among others. Median home...
Wolf Capital Partners kicks off renovations at HeightsMED on W. 20th St.
Wolf Capital Partners kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston. (Rendering courtesy Transwestern) Wolf Capital Partners, a Houston-based real estate company, kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston.
New retail center to start construction south of Pearland this year
The upcoming retail center Meridiana Marketplace will be on the southeast corner of Hwy. 6 and Meridiana Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group) Meridiana Marketplace, a retail center to be built at 19710 Hwy. 6 near Manvel High School, is anticipated to begin construction in the spring and has acquired its first two leases.
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
Gucci store opens at Market Street in The Woodlands
The Gucci store officially opened at Market Street on Jan. 27. (Courtesy Gucci) Kylee joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. She graduated from Iowa State University in May 2022 with a major in journalism and minor in political science. At Iowa State, she served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Iowa State Daily and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She previously interned at the Omaha World-Herald in Omaha, Nebraska. She has a love for true crime podcasts, and helped produce a true crime podcast in college.
Houston Methodist Willowbrook’s Magnolia emergency care clinic aiming for early 2023 opening
The clinic will be located in the Magnolia Landmark building off of FM 1488. (Courtesy Canva) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital’s emergency care clinic in Magnolia will open by the end of the first quarter of 2023, Serenity Glazer, the director of emergency services at Houston Methodist Willowbrook, said in a Jan. 4 interview.
Great American Rug Cleaning Company celebrates 30 years in Tomball
Great American Rug Cleaning Company, which opened in 1993, is celebrating 30 years in business this year. (Courtesy of Great American Rug Cleaning Company) Great American Rug Cleaning Company, located at 212 E. Main St., Ste. 100, Tomball, is celebrating 30 years in business this year, owner Richard Middleton said via phone Jan. 19.
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
Ryde to bring cycling to the Heights this April
A rendering shows the exterior of Ryde's Heights location on West 11th Street, which is set to open in April. (Rendering courtesy Ryde) Ryde, a cycling studio, will be opening a new location in the Heights in April. The studio has a location on West Gray Street in River Oaks,...
5 more Fort Bend ISD campuses pass safety audit
A total of 22 Fort Bend ISD campuses have received audits. (Courtesy Pexels) Five more Fort Bend ISD campuses received state intruder detection audits since December, which all passed with no findings. FBISD police Chief David Rider provided the update to the board of trustees during its Jan. 23 meeting.
Texas Parks & Wildlife awards over $9.8 million to enhance local parks
Under the Local Park Grant Program, Missouri City received a $750,000 nonurban outdoor grant for its Freedom Tree Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, a pergola, a multiuse trail, a labyrinth, interpretive signage, native landscaping and more. (Courtesy city of Missouri City) Local governments across Texas were awarded funds...
Progress underway on League City bond transportation projects
The project aims to extend North Landing Boulevard north from where it ends at Main Street. (Courtesy city of League City) Bidding, construction and design work will continue on various League City bond transportation projects this year, including the Grissom Road widening and North Landing Boulevard extension. The bond was...
Houston City Council approves $6.7M in grants toward new Covenant House campus
Demolition kicked off Oct. 14 on the 40-year-old campus for Montrose-area nonprofit Covenant House. (Courtesy Covenant House) On Jan. 25, Houston City Council authorized an agreement with the nonprofit Covenant House, allocating funds toward the group's new space. The grants, totaling $6.7 million, will be paid through the city's Community...
Houston tops list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America'
The dirtiest city in the country is in Texas, according to a new report. Lawn care service LawnStarter put together its list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America' using a number of factors, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. The report looked at 150 of the largest cities...
City of Humble eyes downtown revitalization project in 2023
In January 2020, the city held the first of several planned workshops to discuss revitalizing the downtown area, but those efforts were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Li/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Humble will look to begin work on its long-planned downtown revitalization project...
Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center to open in May
The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center is anticipated to open in 2023 in Grand Central Park. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) The Hyatt Regency Conroe Hotel and Convention Center, which has been in the works since 2015, is anticipated to finish up construction and open in 2023. The hotel will...
