French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location

A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fellowship Coffee and Tea brings handcrafted drinks to Coppell

Fellowship Coffee and Tea opened in Coppell on Jan. 16. (Courtesy Fellowship Coffee and Tea) Fellowship Coffee and Tea held a drive-thru-only soft opening Jan. 16. The restaurant is located in Coppell at 833 S. Denton Tap Road. The family-owned and -operated shop offers coffee staples, such as cappuccinos, lattes and frappes as well as a variety of loose-leaf and brewed iced teas. Food items include scones, muffins, cookies and oatmeal.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Selvin’s Latin Cuisine closes its doors in Plano

Selvin's Latin Cuisine initially opened in late 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Selvin’s Latin Cuisine, located at 2205 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 180, is no longer open in Plano. All signage was removed from the building, and the previously occupied space is now available to lease. The restaurant opened in late 2021 and specialized in Guatemalan, Salvadorian and Tex-Mex dishes, according to its Facebook page.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mochinut brings specialty donuts to Lewisville

Mochinut opened in Lewisville on Dec. 17. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut held a grand opening Dec. 17 in Lewisville. Located in The Realm at Castle Hills at 4440 SH 121, Ste. 35, Mochinut is known for its mochi donuts—a combination of the Japanese rice cake and American donut. Mochinut also offers Korean rice flour hot dogs, bubble tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Greyson F

Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town

The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Rifle Coffee Company offers coffee, food in Colleyville

Black Rifle Coffee Company opened in December in Colleyville. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Black Rifle Coffee Company opened in December at 5695 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville. The new location features a full espresso bar; grab-and-go food options that include breakfast, sweets and lunch options; more than 15 different blends of coffee; a drive-thru; Wi-Fi for people staying in; a patio; a dog park; and merchandise for purchase. Black Rifle Coffee Co. began in 2014 and has a goal of supporting veterans, law enforcement and first responders.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Daily Thread brings clothing store to The Shops at Highland Village

Daily Thread opened in Highland Village. (Courtesy Daily Thread) opened Jan. 6 at The Shops at Highland Village. It is located at 1500 Cottonwood Creek, Ste. J170. New styles are added weekly at the women’s fashion store, and it is the first Texas location. The retailer carries various sizes, including petite and plus, from new and well-known brands—creating a fun and ever-evolving shopping experience for customers, according to a news release. 612-406-8823. https://shopdailythread.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cookie Co. debuts in west Frisco with locally made gourmet cookies

Cookie Co. offers a rotating menu of gourmet cookie flavors. (Courtesy Cookie Co.) Cookie Co. opened a new store Jan. 21 at 2155 W. University Drive, Ste. 140, Frisco. Cookie Co. serves locally made gourmet cookies, according to its website. The company opened its first location in Redlands, California, in 2020. It has since expanded to include more than 10 locations across Utah, Washington, Nebraska and Idaho.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

SUV crashes through front of Dallas Italian restaurant

DALLAS — Multiple people were taken to a hospital last night after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed her SUV through the front of an Italian restaurant. The restaurant, Speranzo Italian Restaurant, posted surveillance video of the incident from two different angles, inside and outside, showing the SUV inexplicably barreling through the front of the restaurant, knocking over the wall, tables, and numerous people.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Jones Branch Park makes 20th park in Grapevine

Some of the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the opening of Jones Branch Park in late October. (Courtesy Danae Simmons) Grapevine celebrated the opening of a new community park in late October. Jones Branch Park features playground equipment for children, a pavilion and wide concrete sidewalks. The opening marks the 20th park in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department website. The park is specifically designed so those who live close to the park can walk to it. It is located at 2801 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3450. www.gograpevine.com/listing/jones-branch-park.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Harbor Freight Tools now offering equipment, hardware in Grapevine

Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting, and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Harbor Freight Tools opened its location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, on Jan. 24. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Underdogs Burgers & Brews brings family-friendly sports bar to Flower Mound River Walk

Underdogs Burgers & Brews opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Underdogs Underdogs Burgers & Brews) Underdogs Burgers & Brews opened at Flower Mound’s River Walk in late December. The new restaurant replaced Scout as new owners continue to launch new dining options along the dining row at the River Walk. It is located at 4110 River Walk Drive. The family-friendly sports bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. The location will still undergo renovations, but an official date for those renovations have not been determined.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

