FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon
Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."
Fellowship Coffee and Tea brings handcrafted drinks to Coppell
Fellowship Coffee and Tea opened in Coppell on Jan. 16. (Courtesy Fellowship Coffee and Tea) Fellowship Coffee and Tea held a drive-thru-only soft opening Jan. 16. The restaurant is located in Coppell at 833 S. Denton Tap Road. The family-owned and -operated shop offers coffee staples, such as cappuccinos, lattes and frappes as well as a variety of loose-leaf and brewed iced teas. Food items include scones, muffins, cookies and oatmeal.
Las Palapas in Keller temporarily closed for remodeling
Las Palapas in Keller is temporarily closed for remodeling, according to a social meed post by the company. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Keller location of Las Palapas Mexican restaurant posted on its Facebook page Jan. 5 that it will be closed temporarily for remodeling. “Keep up with our socials for...
YummyTecture Cakes brings custom cakes, cookies to East Frisco
The bakery had previously only been taking custom orders but is now open for walk-in purchases as of Jan. 24. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) YummyTecture Cakes is fully open for business at 8049 Preston Road, Ste. 600, Frisco. The bakery had previously only been taking custom orders but is now open...
Selvin’s Latin Cuisine closes its doors in Plano
Selvin's Latin Cuisine initially opened in late 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Selvin’s Latin Cuisine, located at 2205 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 180, is no longer open in Plano. All signage was removed from the building, and the previously occupied space is now available to lease. The restaurant opened in late 2021 and specialized in Guatemalan, Salvadorian and Tex-Mex dishes, according to its Facebook page.
Mochinut brings specialty donuts to Lewisville
Mochinut opened in Lewisville on Dec. 17. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut held a grand opening Dec. 17 in Lewisville. Located in The Realm at Castle Hills at 4440 SH 121, Ste. 35, Mochinut is known for its mochi donuts—a combination of the Japanese rice cake and American donut. Mochinut also offers Korean rice flour hot dogs, bubble tea drinks and soft-serve ice cream.
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in Town
The restaurant chain Hooters started its own segment of the food industry. For a few decades, the chain had incredible success, expanding throughout the country. However, in recent years, Hooters has become all but extinct, closing up shops in just about every market. However, that doesn’t mean the segment of the restaurant industry is following suit. Other restaurants that have found ways to evolve and grow, continue to thrive. That includes one restaurant chain here in metro Phoenix that, in two months, will be adding an all-new location to the mix.
Black Rifle Coffee Company offers coffee, food in Colleyville
Black Rifle Coffee Company opened in December in Colleyville. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Black Rifle Coffee Company opened in December at 5695 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville. The new location features a full espresso bar; grab-and-go food options that include breakfast, sweets and lunch options; more than 15 different blends of coffee; a drive-thru; Wi-Fi for people staying in; a patio; a dog park; and merchandise for purchase. Black Rifle Coffee Co. began in 2014 and has a goal of supporting veterans, law enforcement and first responders.
Bennigan's On the Fly ‘host’ kitchen delivering food in Richardson
Bennigan’s On The Fly opened a “host” kitchen location in January at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel in Richardson. (Courtesy Franklin Junction) Bennigan’s On The Fly opened a “host” kitchen location in January at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, which is located at 900 E. Lookout Drive.
Daily Thread brings clothing store to The Shops at Highland Village
Daily Thread opened in Highland Village. (Courtesy Daily Thread) opened Jan. 6 at The Shops at Highland Village. It is located at 1500 Cottonwood Creek, Ste. J170. New styles are added weekly at the women’s fashion store, and it is the first Texas location. The retailer carries various sizes, including petite and plus, from new and well-known brands—creating a fun and ever-evolving shopping experience for customers, according to a news release. 612-406-8823. https://shopdailythread.com.
Cookie Co. debuts in west Frisco with locally made gourmet cookies
Cookie Co. offers a rotating menu of gourmet cookie flavors. (Courtesy Cookie Co.) Cookie Co. opened a new store Jan. 21 at 2155 W. University Drive, Ste. 140, Frisco. Cookie Co. serves locally made gourmet cookies, according to its website. The company opened its first location in Redlands, California, in 2020. It has since expanded to include more than 10 locations across Utah, Washington, Nebraska and Idaho.
SUV crashes through front of Dallas Italian restaurant
DALLAS — Multiple people were taken to a hospital last night after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed her SUV through the front of an Italian restaurant. The restaurant, Speranzo Italian Restaurant, posted surveillance video of the incident from two different angles, inside and outside, showing the SUV inexplicably barreling through the front of the restaurant, knocking over the wall, tables, and numerous people.
Lewisville fire department relocates to temporary facility
The Lewisville Fire Administration relocated to a temporary facility Jan. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lewisville Fire Administration completed relocation to a temporary facility on Jan. 23. The department moved from 188 N. Valley Parkway to 1955 Lakeway Drive, Ste. 230. Fire Station No. 1 also relocated to 1150 McGee Lane on Jan. 23.
New Jones Branch Park makes 20th park in Grapevine
Some of the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department staff gathered for a photo to commemorate the opening of Jones Branch Park in late October. (Courtesy Danae Simmons) Grapevine celebrated the opening of a new community park in late October. Jones Branch Park features playground equipment for children, a pavilion and wide concrete sidewalks. The opening marks the 20th park in Grapevine, according to the Grapevine Parks & Recreation Department website. The park is specifically designed so those who live close to the park can walk to it. It is located at 2801 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine. 817-410-3450. www.gograpevine.com/listing/jones-branch-park.
No-parking zone established on 13th/14th Connector in Plano
Plano City Council established a no-parking zone on 13th/14th Connector. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano residents will no longer be able to park on most of 13th/14th Connector, a side road between US 75 and G Avenue that turns into 14th Street. Plano City Council approved an ordinance establishing a no-parking...
Harbor Freight Tools now offering equipment, hardware in Grapevine
Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting, and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Harbor Freight Tools opened its location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, on Jan. 24. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more.
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
Underdogs Burgers & Brews brings family-friendly sports bar to Flower Mound River Walk
Underdogs Burgers & Brews opened in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Underdogs Underdogs Burgers & Brews) Underdogs Burgers & Brews opened at Flower Mound’s River Walk in late December. The new restaurant replaced Scout as new owners continue to launch new dining options along the dining row at the River Walk. It is located at 4110 River Walk Drive. The family-friendly sports bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. The location will still undergo renovations, but an official date for those renovations have not been determined.
