Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman finally acknowledges he’s not coming back to NFL
Though he technically retired in 2021, Julian Edelman hasn’t been shy about a potential comeback. Whether it was saying that his knee was feeling “extremely better” and not ruling out a comeback in August, or that teams had reached out to him in December, Edelman’s name stayed in the news this season.
Patriots to interview former team captain and Super Bowl champion for coaching job
The Patriots search for a new offensive line coach could result in the team bringing in a familiar face. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots are flying former team captain and current Buffalo Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell to Las Vegas to interview for their vacant position.
How to watch NFL playoffs today for free: Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship Game
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will have a chance to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII against a hobbled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes is expected to play, but he’s battling a high ankle sprain, so it remains...
Here’s what new OC Bill O’Brien said about coming back to the Patriots
Bill O’Brien is back in New England. The veteran coach joined the Patriots coaching staff this week, but was ‘officially’ announced as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Thursday. He’ll join the Patriots staff in Las Vegas as they coach at the East-West Shrine game.
Former Patriots coach Brian Flores interviews for NFL defensive coordinator job
Brian Flores is in the mix for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator job. The Vikings confirmed Thursday that the former New England Patriots coach completed an interview for the team’s open DC job. Flores is currently a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Vikings...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
DraftKings promo NFL: $200 bonus bets for championship showdowns
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s final multi-game weekend is here, giving new bettors one of their last chances to score a no-brainer 40-to-1...
Everything Lakers’ LeBron James said after Celtics loss, missed foul: ‘It’s ridiculous’
BOSTON — The Lakers have had a plenty challenging season as they look to get back into a playoff spot, and they took another bump in Saturday’s loss to the Celtics. With the game tied at 105 with 4.1 seconds left, LeBron James drove into the lane where he looked like he a great chance to get the game-winning bucket.
Patriots’ problems with Joe Judge were worse than anyone knew (report)
It felt like Joe Judge was bound for his third season as the head coach with the New York Giants before disaster struck. His team was struggling, but reportedly, there was enough support for him to stick around. On Dec 26, 2021, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the “Giants are planning...
Julian Edelman roasts Buffalo Bills for losing in playoffs again
The Buffalo Bills hype train has been running for a few years now. Josh Allen’s team was favored to win the Super Bowl entering the season, but Buffalo didn’t make it to the title game, let alone win it. Their season ended last weekend at Highmark Stadium with a 27-10 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
How to watch Bruins vs. Panthers on Saturday for free
The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back on Saturday, Jan. 28 against the Florida Panthers after losing 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. The game will be at 6 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on NHL Network. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials.
