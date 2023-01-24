Read full article on original website
Progress underway on League City bond transportation projects
The project aims to extend North Landing Boulevard north from where it ends at Main Street. (Courtesy city of League City) Bidding, construction and design work will continue on various League City bond transportation projects this year, including the Grissom Road widening and North Landing Boulevard extension. The bond was...
Katy considers future land use, continued development ahead of finalized comprehensive plan
Gary Mitchell, president of planning firm Kendig Keast Collaborative, presented results from the Future City phase of developing the city of Katy's 2040 comprehensive plan at a Jan. 24 special meeting between City Council and the city planning and zoning commission. (Courtesy City of Katy) The city of Katy is...
Harris County ESD 11 nears completion of second phase of construction for new campus in Spring
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11's new 911 call center, which was included in the first phase of construction for the district's new 43-acre campus, has been fully operational since April. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 commissioners are projecting a Feb. 28 grand opening...
New retail center to start construction south of Pearland this year
The upcoming retail center Meridiana Marketplace will be on the southeast corner of Hwy. 6 and Meridiana Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gulf Coast Commercial Group) Meridiana Marketplace, a retail center to be built at 19710 Hwy. 6 near Manvel High School, is anticipated to begin construction in the spring and has acquired its first two leases.
League City mayor and city manager discuss the city’s future, reflect on 2022
League City will be focused on a strategy of creating resilience in the economy and physical infrastructure as the city grows. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Mayor Nick Long and City Manager John Baumgartner reflected upon progress on projects in 2022 and spoke about League City's future at the annual “State of the City” event.
METRO to add bike-sharing to its transit system
METRO will develop a six- to nine-month transition plan to take over the footprint of Houston BCycle. (Courtesy Houston BCycle) In an effort to address first- and last-mile connectivity to its system, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will take over the operation of Houston BCycle, Houston’s only bike-sharing program.
City of Humble eyes downtown revitalization project in 2023
In January 2020, the city held the first of several planned workshops to discuss revitalizing the downtown area, but those efforts were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Li/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Humble will look to begin work on its long-planned downtown revitalization project...
Pearland releases new details for Clear Creek Trail project
Clear Creek Trail is part of a Transportation Alternatives Program, which has the goal of providing walkable areas to the city. (Community Impact file photo) The Pearland City Council passed an ordinance Jan. 23 updating the Clear Creek Trail project with additional project details. Clear Creek Trail’s updated scope of...
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
A big repair will cause a traffic nightmare on I-45 this weekend
HOUSTON — Houston drivers, be prepared for a major road closure that's sure to cause headaches all weekend. Crews will shut down all southbound lanes of I-45 between Crosstimbers St. to Cavalcade St. for pavement repairs. The closure is expected to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and it won't reopen until 5 a.m Monday.
$450,000 houses: A look into January's featured neighborhood
A house located at 16322 Tulipan Spring Trail. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of West Lake Houston and Madera Run parkways, The Groves is a master-planned community featuring 2,200 single-family homes at build-out and a slate of amenities including parks, trails and a lifestyle center, among others. Median home...
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
HCTRA proposes to cut toll rates by 10%, offer EZ tags at no cost
County officials announced a new proposal to cut toll rates by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) County officials outlined a proposal to reduce the cost of tolls by 10% at a news conference Jan. 24. Pending approval by Commissioners Court, which next meets Jan. 31,...
Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center scheduled to open in 2023
Read below for the latest news on the Oscar Johnson Community Center. (Rendering courtesy city of Conroe) Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he is excited for the new Oscar Johnson Community Center on Foster Drive to be finished for the community. According to Czajkoski, the new center is needed to...
SiFi Networks offers to build out fiber-optic internet to 100% of Sugar Land
Fiber-optic internet is coming to Sugar Land residents. (Courtesy Pexels) With a promise to provide free high-speed internet infrastructure, New Jersey-based SiFi Networks threw its hat into the metaphorical ring during a Sugar Land City Council meeting Jan. 24. “We were approached about a year ago by SiFi Networks, with...
Humble City Council honors first responders for 2022 tornado response
Representatives from the North Hollow Homeowner’s Association presented city of Humble emergency responders with a plaque in honor of their response to the tornado that hit the city in January 2022. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Representatives from the North Hollow Homeowner’s Association presented city of Humble emergency responders with a...
The Woodlands Township agrees to take second look at drought management plan
The board agreed to take another look at the drought management plan. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors agreed to seek a second study to redo the community's drought management plan at its Jan. 25 meeting. Conserving water. After a lake and pond management plan was approved...
Wolf Capital Partners kicks off renovations at HeightsMED on W. 20th St.
Wolf Capital Partners kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston. (Rendering courtesy Transwestern) Wolf Capital Partners, a Houston-based real estate company, kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston.
Planning continues for FM 518 project in Pearland
TxDOT is projected to lead the project’s Phase 1 construction in 2025. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to widen and reconstruct Broadway Street, also known as FM 518, from four to six lanes with a raised median, will seek additional right of way this year for the project’s proposed design, Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said.
5 more Fort Bend ISD campuses pass safety audit
A total of 22 Fort Bend ISD campuses have received audits. (Courtesy Pexels) Five more Fort Bend ISD campuses received state intruder detection audits since December, which all passed with no findings. FBISD police Chief David Rider provided the update to the board of trustees during its Jan. 23 meeting.
