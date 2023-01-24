Read full article on original website
'Broadway Knights' shine at Excalibur Carnival bal masque
"Broadway Knights" was the theme of the 21st annual bal masque of the Krewe of Excalibur at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner Saturday. Reigning as Queen Excalibur XXI was Ms. Hasahnee Venice Jackson, daughter of Mr. Hebert E. Jackson and Mrs. Brenda D. Burris. King Excalibur XXI is Mr. Jason...
'Fantasy Library' themes NOMTOC's annual bal masque
"NOMTOC’s Fantasy Library" was the theme of the bal masque presented by the Jugs Social Club's Krewe of NOMTOC (New Orleans' Most Talked of Club) Saturday in La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Reigning as Queen NOMTOC LII was Miss Vinaya Janasia...
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is Feb. 4
Algiers community groups and school bands highlight the Algiers Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 4. There’s a parade at 9 a.m. followed by live music from James Andrews, Amanda Shaw and others at Federal City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently retired 4th Circuit Court of Appeal...
Olympia celebrates Mardi Gras revelry in Mandeville
Gathering for the organization’s 57th celebration, the Mystic Krewe of Olympia presented its annual bal masque Saturday at the Castine Center in Mandeville. Zeus LVII made a regal entrance and processed to the throne. Reigning as queen was Miss Anna Frances Barousse, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Juergens...
Tchefuncte celebrates 50 years at golden gala
Celebrating 50 years, the Krewe of Tchefuncte kicked off the Carnival season with their annual ball at the Coquille Sports Complex in Covington. Royalty who reigned during the 50 years were introduced, followed by the final promenade of the 2022 royalty, Tim Bounds and Jennie Trepagnier Jones. Reigning was King...
Shirley Lee opens a new Chinese restaurant in Uptown
Exactly one year to the day. That’s how long Shirley and Tang Lee stayed retired before opening their new spot, Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant in Uptown in December. The Lees ran Royal China in Metairie for 44 years. The pandemic convinced them they were tired and needed to sell their restaurant. They spent almost seven months traveling, visiting their grandkids and other family members in Singapore.
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 27-29
With a host of activities ranging from Carnival capers to a Vietnamese festival, the Crescent City gets cracking with fun. "Let the Wookie Win!" is the theme for the Intergalactic Krewe of CHEWBACCHUS PARADE Saturday at 7 p.m., traveling through the Marigny and the French Quarter. Expect to see "out of this world" images as the colorful collaboration celebrates the Carnival season. The evening wraps with the Chewbacchanal at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., with tickets starting at $20. Get the lowdown on the parade here.
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
Swans 'Continuing the Legacy' at debutante cotillion
The members of Swans Inc. hosted their 29th Biennial Debutante Ball and 70th anniversary celebration earlier in the season at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Seven young ladies were introduced to society with the theme, “Continuing the Legacy: Remembering the Dream.” The cotillion was the culmination of almost a year of activities that included charm and etiquette classes, career planning/college preparation and networking workshops, community service projects, a fashion and talent production, essay and scrapbook contests, dining out experience and the presentation tea.
$2.95 million French Quarter home blends modern opulence with elegant past
The French Quarter is filled with interesting properties, but 1021 Chartres St. stands out in the crowd. The $2.95 million home is sizable, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space, a quintet of bedrooms and full baths, plus two additional half-baths. Outside, there's a lacy ironwork balcony on the front and brick courtyards in the back.
Personnel moves at Boh Bros., Chaffe McCall, Xavier University
-- The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has made several recent personnel moves. Sofia Vásquez has been hired as director of sales and marketing. Vásquez has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international markets. She most recently served as director of sales, marketing and events for Thompson Hotels, a luxury hotel and spa in San Antonio.
Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe
A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
Commentary: A Mardi Gras Miracle and more of the same from Mayor Cantrell
Like most New Orleanians, we breathed a deep sigh of relief when Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that she and Sheriff Susan Hutson, along with other stakeholders, had come to an arrangement which will allow Mardi Gras parades to resume their traditional routes. It’s another sign of our city’s recovery from the pandemic-era shutdowns and will be an economic boon to small businesses along the routes.
Millions spent on N.O. teacher prep programs helped prevent 'true crisis'
New Orleans educators had been sounding an alarm for some time, but three years ago the gravity of the school district's teacher shortage hit home: The city's public schools were losing 900 teachers annually and there was no way the pipeline for replacements would be able to keep up. Hoping...
Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
Affordable apartments for elderly residents, veterans planned for Federal City
Plans for a new residential development at Federal City in Algiers are taking shape, after years of failed initiatives and spotty progress. Earlier this month, the Algiers Development District, the government agency that owns the 200-acre former military base on the Mississippi River, received the Louisiana state approval it needs to move forward with construction of a new apartment complex, with 70 one- and two-bedroom affordable income units targeting elderly residents and military veterans. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June, and construction is expected to take about 18 months.
Priest from Mandeville elevated to auxiliary bishop of 1.2 million Catholics
Amid the sacred grandeur of a soaring orchestra-backed choir in a majestic church packed with Roman Catholic hierarchy and lay people of faith, a “simple priest” from a parish in Mandeville humbly accepted the call of Pope Francis in being ordained as auxiliary bishop of Atlanta on Jan. 23.
Quin Hillyer: Why New Orleans needs a recall election on LaToya Cantrell
Come on, citizens of New Orleans: Sign the recall petition. One of the world’s great cities is being eviscerated before your eyes. The least you can do is put on the ballot the question of whether new leadership is warranted. If enough people sign the petition to force a...
Documents reveal latest in December Julia Street hotel killing, victim's parents speak out
Documents filed by police in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court revealed new details about a December killing in a Central Business District hotel. Cache Shelton, 26, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder Tuesday for the Dec. 27 shooting death of Nicolas Harrison. Shelton is accused of shooting Harrison, 29, in the room they were sharing at the Courtyard Marriott in the 300 block of Julia Street, the documents say.
Two years after renaming, NOLA Public Schools begins replacing signs
Two years after a major effort to rename New Orleans public schools that once honored slave owners, confederate leaders and segregation supporters, the Orleans Parish school district has begun to physically remove traces of the old names from its buildings. Amid a national racial reckoning in 2020 sparked by the...
