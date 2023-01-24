Amanda Isely and Alexander Isely acquired the property at 60 Glen Street, Westborough, from Christine A Macdonald on Jan. 13, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 33,602 square-foot lot.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO