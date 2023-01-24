Read full article on original website
Condominium sells for $215,000 in Gardner
Edward Digiovanni acquired the property at 33 Olde Colonial Drive, Gardner, from Michele Novelli on Jan. 12, 2023. The $215,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $210. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands nearby:. In November 2021, a 1,024-square-foot...
Single family residence sells for $620,000 in Westborough
Amanda Isely and Alexander Isely acquired the property at 60 Glen Street, Westborough, from Christine A Macdonald on Jan. 13, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 33,602 square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells for $340,000 in Worcester
Merwin Zeron and Karen Munguia bought the property at 19 Sunny Hill Drive, Worcester, from Marie A Markowski on Jan. 9, 2023. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $354 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,665-square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells in Fitchburg for $350,000
Andres Rivera aponte and Tiffany Santell navarro acquired the property at 8 Wall Street, Fitchburg, from Orchard Llc Evergrain on Jan. 13, 2023. The $350,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. Additional...
MassLive.com
Condominium in Sturbridge sells for $310,000
Theresa Goguen bought the property at 59 Steeple View, Sturbridge, from Johnna D Coggin on Jan. 13, 2023. The $310,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $266. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additional units have recently been sold close by:. On Sturbridge Hills Road,...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium
David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Milford sells for $450,000
Leorroniruth Cruz and Jose Cruz acquired the property at 3 Harvard Drive, Milford, from Alanna M Juliano on Jan. 12, 2023. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $322. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Single family residence sells for $424,000 in Blackstone
Alexis Schulz and Patrick Schulz bought the property at 14 Howard Street, Blackstone, from Janet I Mowry on Jan. 13, 2023, for $424,000 which works out to $240 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Detached house sells for $350,000 in Spencer
Shane Couming and Brittany Sheroff acquired the property at 96 Hastings Road, Spencer, from Brian Kustigian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $331. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Worcester: $365,000 for a three-bedroom home
Alexandra Bloom bought the property at 24 Tampa Street, Worcester, from David M Kalisz and Anna C Kalisz on Jan. 9, 2023, for $365,000 which works out to $281 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 8,425 square-foot lot. Additional...
Single-family residence sells in Shrewsbury for $1.1 million
Haritha Shaik and Gaush Shaik bought the property at 596 South Street, Shrewsbury, from Anil K Vuppala and Aida C Vuppala on Jan. 13, 2023, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $308. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
MassLive.com
Condominium sells for $262,000 in Shrewsbury
Cindy Huynh acquired the property at 40 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Shrewsbury, from David W Liu and Denise Liu on Jan. 11, 2023, for $262,000 which works out to $280 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. These nearby units have also recently changed hands:. On Shrewsbury...
MassLive.com
Detached house in Sturbridge sells for $535,000
Ryan Quarles acquired the property at 173 Podunk Road, Sturbridge, from Jennifer Mitchell on Jan. 12, 2023. The $535,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $235. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 159,430 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Sale closed in Ashburnham: $424,900 for a three-bedroom home
Lisa Donascimento and Rodrigo Donascimento acquired the property at 9 Juniper Road, Ashburnham, from Investments Llc Mdm on Jan. 13, 2023. The $424,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $259. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Gardner: $155,000 for a five-bedroom home
Roque Rocha bought the property at 81 Stuart Street, Gardner, from John W Dooley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $155,000 which represents a price per square foot of $118. The property features five bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 10,750 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Condominium sells for $325,000 in Worcester
Kevin Durkin and Paul Durkin acquired the property at 97 Oakwood Lane, Worcester, from Malcolm R Assadourian and Jill A Assadourian on Jan. 13, 2023, for $325,000 which represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have...
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000
Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Southborough for $970,000
Tancy Zhang and Vincent Yeung bought the property at 10 Clemmons Street, Southborough, from Travler T 3 t on Jan. 10, 2023, for $970,000 which works out to $470 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot.
Sale closed in Fitchburg: $250,000 for a three-bedroom home
Christopher Cordio bought the property at 26 California Avenue, Fitchburg, from Adelard J Marcoux on Jan. 12, 2023. The $250,000 purchase price works out to $213 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 10,593-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Hubbardston: $595,000 for a four-bedroom home
Merson Reyes and Samantha Reyes bought the property at 48 Healdville Road, Hubbardston, from D Alward Ft John on Jan. 9, 2023. The $595,000 purchase price works out to $178 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 217,650 square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
