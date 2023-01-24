Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
KBUR
Two Burlington police cars damaged by suspected drunk driver
Burlington, IA- A suspected drunk driver backed into a Burlington Police Department patrol car, and pushed it into another patrol car, causing minor damage. According to a news release, at about 11 AM Wednesday, January 25th, Burlington police officers were dispatched to 3138 Sunnyside Ave. to investigate a report of a subject screaming he was being held, hostage.
KBUR
BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
KBUR
Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
KBUR
Burlington Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Trafficking
Davenport, IA- A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday, January 25th, to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, 37-year-old Shawn Henry Lewis possessed over 380 grams of cocaine, and 2200 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute them. Lewis has multiple prior felony convictions related...
