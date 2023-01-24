ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, IA

KBUR

Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Two Burlington police cars damaged by suspected drunk driver

Burlington, IA- A suspected drunk driver backed into a Burlington Police Department patrol car, and pushed it into another patrol car, causing minor damage. According to a news release, at about 11 AM Wednesday, January 25th, Burlington police officers were dispatched to 3138 Sunnyside Ave. to investigate a report of a subject screaming he was being held, hostage.
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
CARTHAGE, IL
KBUR

Burlington Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Trafficking

Davenport, IA- A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday, January 25th, to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, 37-year-old Shawn Henry Lewis possessed over 380 grams of cocaine, and 2200 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute them. Lewis has multiple prior felony convictions related...
BURLINGTON, IA

