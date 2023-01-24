Read full article on original website
Related
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for Mid-Michigan, up to 8 inches of snow expected
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, starting at 1 p.m., for parts of Mid-Michigan as another wintery storm looks to bring several inches of snow by Sunday morning
WZZM 13
Winter Storm Warnings Issued In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heads up, West Michigan! Another round of snow is here and will last from now into early Sunday. This snowfall is expected to be impactful for most all of the 13 On Your Side viewing area. New weather alerts and impacts have been issued and are listed below!
WWMT
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday
KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
More Heavy Snowfall Overnight in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of midnight Saturday evening, around 4-6 inches of fresh snowfall has already fallen over parts of West Michigan. In the hardest hit areas, another 2-4+ inches of snowfall could fall through Sunday morning. Across the region travel has been slow Saturday, as winter weather...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
WNEM
Quick-hitting light snow tonight, several inches possible Saturday evening through early Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We started the day with some sunshine around Mid-Michigan, but things have quickly changed as we’ve moved into the evening hours. Snow has returned to the area and while it’s not a huge snowfall, it has a chance to be a nuisance into your Friday evening plans. In addition to that, cold wind chills with a strong wind today will remain present through the evening, too.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 28-29
Winter Weather Advisories are up once again for much of Mid-Michigan this weekend, with a broad range of snowfall totals expected - from more than half a foot to barely anything - depending on where you are. Comparing the Forecasts. According to the National Weather Service, a broad swath of...
Tonight's Forecast: Lingering flurries, cold, and breezy
Light flurries are in the forecast tonight with mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Another round of snow moves in for Saturday afternoon lasting through Sunday morning.
WILX-TV
First Alert Weather Day for Saturday
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10. First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10. Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning weather forecast from WILX News 10. Snowy Wednesday. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:59 AM EST. First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
22 WSBT
Morning Drive Forecast for Friday, January 27
Good Friday morning! The snow is taking a few hours break and in the meantime it is cold and roads may be icy. Temperatures are starting out between 10-15 degrees with wind chills between 0 and 5! Skies will become cloudy again my mid morning and snow showers will move back in. Snow will be likely from noon to 6 p.m. This will likely not be a big snow event in terms of snowfall totals. Much of the area will see an inch or less of snow Friday afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Accumulating snow forecasted this weekend in Metro Detroit: How much to expect and when
4Warn Weather – We anticipate more snow chances later this afternoon and evening (mainly after 4pm) as a clipper system sweeps west to east across the Great Lakes. We will add a little fresh snow to the snowpack on the ground. Estimating a widespread light snowfall of around an inch. Highs today will top out in the mid-30s.
WNEM
Winter weather has finally arrived
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Heavy snow is coming down and expected to continue throughout the night, giving areas in mid-Michigan between 2 to 4 inches of snow, with some areas possibly getting up to 6 inches. According to TV5′s La’Nita Brooks, the roads aren’t too bad, but they are...
WOWO News
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio by the National Weather Service which will go into effect early Wednesday morning and last until late Wednesday Night. Heavy snow is expected as some predictions indicate that the region could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow with much of the accumulation taking place prior to the afternoon with blowing and drifting snow possible.
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
Snow accumulation, power outages throughout southeast Michigan: What we know
The majority of southeast Michigan is covered in snow but the storm should be winding down over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of metro Detroit are still under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday — with the potential for snow to continue to accumulate...
wrif.com
New Michigan Winter Storm Predictions for This Week
Winter is here, finally. I didn’t mind the mild weather over the past month. In fact, I loved it. But, Michigan is finally getting a burst of winter weather, and that means snow, cold and ice. The National Weather Service and at Weather.com have changed the totals expected to...
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
27 First News
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0