Good Friday morning! The snow is taking a few hours break and in the meantime it is cold and roads may be icy. Temperatures are starting out between 10-15 degrees with wind chills between 0 and 5! Skies will become cloudy again my mid morning and snow showers will move back in. Snow will be likely from noon to 6 p.m. This will likely not be a big snow event in terms of snowfall totals. Much of the area will see an inch or less of snow Friday afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO