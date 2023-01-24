Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
'Oh my God. I’m freaking out. She’s like an icon'...These celebs were starstruck when meeting their idols
They say never meet your heroes as it will end in disappointment. But for these starstruck celebs it was an awe-inspiring experience. Find out which stars, like Kim Petras when she saw Madonna, were left dumbfounded in the presence of their idols…. Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews...
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A newlywed bride left her husband for her cousin only hours after they exchanged vows. Cearia married their husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and requested her cousin Kyle, who is also her ex, to lead her down the aisle and give her away.
Comments / 0