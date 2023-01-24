ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000

Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
ATHOL, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in North Oxford for $370,000

Yaritza Montanez bought the property at 168 Southbridge Road, North Oxford, from Ruth Parker on Jan. 12, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
OXFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m. Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium

David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $620,000 in Westborough

Amanda Isely and Alexander Isely acquired the property at 60 Glen Street, Westborough, from Christine A Macdonald on Jan. 13, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 33,602 square-foot lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $600,000 in Northborough

Timothy Shay bought the property at 1 Maynard Street, Northborough, from Nt Jam on Jan. 13, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $210 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. These nearby...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells in Fitchburg for $460,000

Salvatore Perla and Kelley Perla acquired the property at 71 View Street, Fitchburg, from D View St Llc C on Jan. 13, 2023. The $460,000 purchase price works out to $114 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
FITCHBURG, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $438,500 in Leominster

Robert Blizzard acquired the property at 101 Fairview Street, Leominster, from Robert A Est Smith on Jan. 10, 2023, for $438,500 which works out to $271 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells for $674,999 in Upton

Alena Powell and Jack Powell acquired the property at 115 Glen Avenue, Upton, from Andrew M Knott and Jayne F Knott on Jan. 9, 2023, for $674,999 which works out to $258 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 8.7-acre lot.
UPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
MONSON, MA
