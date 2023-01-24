Read full article on original website
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
Testing finds PFAS chemicals in Southwick wells, but not at heightened levels
SOUTHWICK — After nearly two years of testing Southwick’s well water for polyfluoroalkyl substances, both of the town’s public water supply wells have been found to contain trace amounts of the “forever chemicals,” well within state safety limits. Southwick’s Local Emergency Planning Committee had a...
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
wamc.org
North Adams city council hears concerns about accessibility issues for residents with disabilities
The North Adams, Massachusetts city council heard concerns about accessibility at its meeting Tuesday. The message came from North Adams Commission on Disabilities member Ronald Sheldon. “As an elderly as well as handicapped member of the community, I found it necessary to voice a few areas that I feel are...
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Athol sells for $300,000
Filomena Teixeira and Evaristo Teixeira bought the property at 54 Central Street, Athol, from Christopher J Balg and Britney R Balg on Jan. 13, 2023. The $300,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $288. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,008-square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in North Oxford for $370,000
Yaritza Montanez bought the property at 168 Southbridge Road, North Oxford, from Ruth Parker on Jan. 12, 2023. The $370,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $165. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
westernmassnews.com
Palmer crews respond to brush fire on Mass. Pike roadside
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to the Mass. Pike Saturday morning for reports of a brush fire along the side of the road. According to the Palmer Fire Department, they received the call around 11:20 a.m. Officials said that the fire broke out around mile marker 59.4...
Westfield behavioral health clinic, part of statewide network, extends hours of service
WESTFIELD — Behavioral Health Network Inc.’s new WellBeing Center in Westfield will fill a gap in health coverage locally, Mayor Michael McCabe said at the clinic’s grand opening last week. One of two Community Behavioral Health Centers opened by BHN on Jan. 27, it also fills a...
Crews responding to large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium
David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Freemasons organize program to provide medical equipment free of charge
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Westfield, the local Freemason chapter put together the Hospital Equipment Loan Program to help people find the equipment they need, free of charge. “We have transfer chairs, we have shower benches, we just have anything and everything you could possibly need in that category of...
Single-family residence sells in Shrewsbury for $1.1 million
Haritha Shaik and Gaush Shaik bought the property at 596 South Street, Shrewsbury, from Anil K Vuppala and Aida C Vuppala on Jan. 13, 2023, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $308. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Single family residence sells for $620,000 in Westborough
Amanda Isely and Alexander Isely acquired the property at 60 Glen Street, Westborough, from Christine A Macdonald on Jan. 13, 2023. The $620,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 33,602 square-foot lot.
TRAFFIC: Car crashes into utility pole on Granby Road in Chicopee
A car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee was causing traffic Friday morning.
MassLive.com
Detached house sells for $600,000 in Northborough
Timothy Shay bought the property at 1 Maynard Street, Northborough, from Nt Jam on Jan. 13, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $210 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. These nearby...
Single-family residence sells in Fitchburg for $460,000
Salvatore Perla and Kelley Perla acquired the property at 71 View Street, Fitchburg, from D View St Llc C on Jan. 13, 2023. The $460,000 purchase price works out to $114 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
MassLive.com
Single-family residence sells for $438,500 in Leominster
Robert Blizzard acquired the property at 101 Fairview Street, Leominster, from Robert A Est Smith on Jan. 10, 2023, for $438,500 which works out to $271 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
Single-family house sells for $674,999 in Upton
Alena Powell and Jack Powell acquired the property at 115 Glen Avenue, Upton, from Andrew M Knott and Jayne F Knott on Jan. 9, 2023, for $674,999 which works out to $258 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 8.7-acre lot.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
Single family residence sells for $580,000 in North Brookfield
Sarah Flory and Bryan Flory bought the property at 12 Mad Brook Road, North Brookfield, from Dale R Kiley on Jan. 13, 2023, for $580,000 which represents a price per square foot of $235. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 391,169 square-foot lot.
MassLive.com
