ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

LSU coach Jay Johnson names a Friday night starter

The question of whether LSU has a Friday night starter this year has already been answered. Second-year coach Jay Johnson said Friday it will be right-handed transfer Paul Skenes, a projected first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. “The answer is yes — 1,000% yes — and if I didn’t...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy