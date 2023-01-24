Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
There was reportedly 'an issue' between Sean Payton and the Broncos during his interview
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton began the week considered by many the favorite to be the next Denver Broncos head coach, but it appears differences between him and team ownership stand in the way of making that happen. Payton, who has scheduled interviews with four NFL teams, is...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Joe Burrow, Buckeye and Tiger, on verge of cementing himself as NFL's best
It may be the first time that LSU fans are less than giddy about Joe Burrow. In a recent interview session leading up to Sunday’s AFC championship game between his Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow was asked about his ties to Ohio State, where of course he played before spending his two record-shattering seasons at LSU.
NOLA.com
Bengals at Chiefs: AFC championship game series history, TV info, line, trends, referees
Some might want to forget the long-term history between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs because this Sunday’s AFC championship game will mark the fourth meeting between the two in four seasons. And we all have heard over and over (and over) that Joe Burrow is 3-0 in the previous matchups.
NOLA.com
Derry’s AFC, NFC Championship Picks: My Super Bowl teams are same now as they were in August
The past two seasons have presented three of the better conference championship games, and it certainly appears we’re on our way to having two more memorable ones once again. Remember what your mom and dad used to say back in the day: If it seems too good to be...
NOLA.com
The Falcons have tabbed a member of the Saints staff as their defensive coordinator
The Atlanta Falcons have poached a New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator. Ryan Nielsen was named the Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Friday. He had interviewed with the NFC South rival Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report. Nielsen had also interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for the same promotion. The...
NOLA.com
Sean Payton shoots down report of 'potential power struggle' with Broncos ownership
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton denied a Washington Post report that he'd backed off from his interest in coaching the Denver Broncos because of a potential rift with the ownership group. On Thursday morning, the Post reported that while Payton was intrigued by the idea of coaching quarterback...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Jay Johnson names a Friday night starter
The question of whether LSU has a Friday night starter this year has already been answered. Second-year coach Jay Johnson said Friday it will be right-handed transfer Paul Skenes, a projected first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. “The answer is yes — 1,000% yes — and if I didn’t...
NOLA.com
With Brandon Ingram back, will that be boost Pelicans need? Best Bets for Wednesday (Jan. 25)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
