fox4beaumont.com
Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Amesty Smith sentenced to 45 years
PORT ARTHUR — Amesty Smith was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of her boyfriend, Gerald Taylor. The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Amesty Haley Smith, 23, on a charge of murder in the stabbing death of Gerald Taylor, 24. Witnesses found Taylor's body at about 7 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, lying near a curb at the entrance to Pebble Creek Apartments on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police train with virtual simulations
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur fire uses the jaws of life to rescue two following crash
PORT ARTHUR — An auto accident occurred approximately 8:45 Friday morning in the 2400 block of Thomas Blvd. Two individuals were trapped inside a Toyota minivan following the collision. Port Arthur Fire officials completed a rescue using the jaws of life. Both individuals were transported for medical evaluation. All...
fox4beaumont.com
High speed chase in Chambers County leads to single car crash
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Deputy Sheriff tells us a chase ensued following a traffic stop Tuesday around 9p.m. Officers attempted to place a 32 year old male under arrest after the suspect presented false identification. The suspect was able to access his vehicle and flee at dangerously high speeds. Surrounding police agencies assisted in the chase as the suspect traveled the wrong direction on Interstate 10. Officers began creating a traffic break to slow down civilian traffic in order to avoid a major accident.
fox4beaumont.com
Community members turn out to help Orangefield tornado victims with cleanup
ORANGEFIELD — A tornado tore through Southeast Texas on Tuesday leaving destruction in its wake, and it still lingers for many residents. We were in Orangefield on Saturday, where a church group was out helping residents clean up storm debris. The Pine Forest Baptist Church's pastor and others from...
fox4beaumont.com
Kirbyville High School staff goes through training to help student with seizures
KIRBYVILLE — A Southeast Texas high school rallies around a student who's at risk for seizures. The staff of Kirbyville High School took on special training, so the 15-year-old has the help she needs. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
fox4beaumont.com
City of Port Arthur celebrates 125 years with large crowd
PORT ARTHUR — A salute to the city of Port Arthur celebrating 125 years. Hundreds of people, including dignitaries, came together to celebrate the historic milestone at the Bob Bowers Civic Center Thursday night. Among the dignitaries was Port Arthur native G. W. Bailey, who became a famous Hollywood...
fox4beaumont.com
Local businesses show up in solidarity as Pour Brothers closed its doors Saturday for good
BEAUMONT — A downtown Beaumont brewery has closed down for good. Pour Brothers offered its last call today, but not before inviting vendors to be a part of it final farewell. The downtown brewery had shut its doors once before as a result of the pandemic, but loyal customers...
fox4beaumont.com
Recovery continues in Orange after tornadoes and severe weather
ORANGE — Residents around Southeast Texas are still picking up the pieces after tragedy struck with Tuesday's tornadoes. Orange was one of our hardest hit areas. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb traveled out there to speak with residents about their road to recovery.
fox4beaumont.com
Jenna Bush speaks at Bob Hope School Boots & BBQ
PORT ARTHUR — Community and business leaders across Southeast Texas gathered Friday morning for a special breakfast hosted at Bob Hope Elementary School in celebration of National School Choice Week. Jenna Bush Hager attended as the keynote speaker for the event. About Jenna Bush Hager. Jenna Bush Hager is...
