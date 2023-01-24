Read full article on original website
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
There Are Strong Indications the Lost City of Atlantis May be Buried Under African Desert
This is why people think Atlantis may actually be in the Sahara.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
A Digital Dissection of Egypt's Greatest Pharaoh Reveals Striking Features
Ramesses II, often revered as the 'greatest pharaoh' in Egyptian history, is a man of many faces. In statues and drawings from more than 3,000 years ago, the sacred sovereign is depicted as a handsome, godly man with a rounded face, a prominent nose, and high cheekbones. His mummy, which...
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Japanese Firm Determined to Keep ‘Nazi-Tainted’ Van Gogh
Following the filing of a US lawsuit by the family of the painting’s previous owner, a Japanese business has defended its ownership of Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers,” which it purchased at auction in 1987. The painting, one of five original versions of the iconic still life,...
Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies
Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived
Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
‘You should gaze at your bins in horror’: the massive crime scandal behind the UK’s rubbish
The mafia is infiltrating our waste, and millions of tonnes of it is being illegally dumped. A shocking podcast uncovers the horrific environmental scandal – and its links to gun and drug trafficking
I'm nonbinary and went to a progressive all-girls college in India. But I was bullied when I got into my first queer relationship.
Vani Khokar found a sense of community outside of the all-girls school after they developed an anxiety disorder from the bullying.
