Interested in the UC Irvine Merage MBA program? This UC Irvine Live Chat is for YOU!. In this ‘Ask Me Anything’ style live chat, Director of Admissions, Melanie Coburn, and current Merage MBAs will answer your questions about the program. Learn how the UC Irvine Full-Time MBA program in partnership with the MBA Career Center prepares you for the internship process, landing a full-time offer and long-term career resiliency. Bring all of your questions for this interactive chat session and, whether you are in the research phase or trying to make a final decision on which MBA program to join, we promise you will leave this chat with your questions answered!

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO