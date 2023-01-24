Read full article on original website
I just had my interview. I feel really good about it. My adcom made it comfortable and conversational. It was about getting to know me. Very straightforward. They weren’t trying to trick me or quiz me. 1. Why MBA?. 2. Why now?. 3. Why Goizueta?. 4. Walk me through...
