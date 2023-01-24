U.S. News & World Report has released its 2023 Best Online Programs rankings, including online MBA programs. At the top of the list, two schools tied for first in online MBA programs: Indiana University–Bloomington and University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill. The University of Southern California, which tied for first last year, now lands in third. The University of Florida moved one spot up to fourth place this year. The University of Washington and Carnegie Mellon University both occupy fifth place.

