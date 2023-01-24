Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Annual Cedar Community Chili Social & Used Book Sale is January 28, 2023
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Grand Hall – Cedar Community, Cedar Ridge Campus, 113 Cedar Ridge Drive, West Bend. Variety is the “spice” of life and Cedar Community’s independent living apartments and homes have everything you need to add a little “zest” to your life. Men and women aged 55 and better are “savoring” the indoor heated pool and whirlpool, woodwork shop, yoga classes, book clubs, boat rides on Big Cedar Lake, entertainment, fitness center, educational opportunities, and other socially engaging activities. Cedar Community offers maintenance-free living with full access to all of our community’s services and amenities, as well as our nature-inspired lifestyle.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Funeral Monday, January 30, 2023 for community leader Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
January 29, 2023 – West Bend, WI – News regarding the death of community leader and WWII veteran Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi hit everyone in the heart late Friday afternoon. “Never wanted this day to come,” said Kristin Brandner, CEO of United Way of Washington...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Soap-making class February 25, 2023 with Ann Marie Craig and Century Farmhouse Soaps
Washington Co., WI – Sign up today for a Saturday, February 25 soap-making class with Ann Marie Craig at Cedar Valley Retreat Center. Craig is known as the ‘soap lady’ having previously owned the downtown Main Street store, Century Farmhouse Soaps. (she was even featured on John McGivern’s Around the Corner television show)
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Condolences pour in for WWII veteran and community leader Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The news regarding the death of community leader and WWII veteran Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi hit everyone in the heart late Friday afternoon. “Never wanted this day to come,” said Kristin Brandner, CEO of United Way of...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gingerbread House; a bistro restaurant and bakery
On the corner of College and Moreland in Muskego sits a local favorite called the Gingerbread House – A bistro restaurant and bakery created out of a homestead originally built in 1885. Brian Kramp is with the owner who has a passion for making guests happy with her breakfast, lunch and baked goods.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wisconsin
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Allan C. Kieckhafer, of West Bend, Wisconsin, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Allan was born in West Bend on December 25, 1923 to the late Albert and Lorena (nee Cooley) Kieckhafer. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1941. He graduated from Midshipman School at Columbia University in N.Y. City and served as a Lt. (JG) on the LST 811 in the Pacific Ocean during WWII. After the war, he returned to Beloit College where he received a degree in Economics in 1947 and from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Business Administration in 1949. He married Jean Van Wart of Janesville in 1949.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
St. Frances Cabrini celebrates Catholic Schools Week; Faith. Excellence. Service
West Bend, WI – Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs through February 5. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Flat rate pc and mac repair at Collett Systems in West Bend, WI | By Melissa Collett
Washington Co., WI – Collett Systems, 419 S. Main Street, in West Bend, Wi offers flat rate pc and mac repair – includes diagnosing the issue(s), physical cleaning, virus/malware check, and installation of any needed hardware/software. Data recovery from old computers where you’ve forgotten the password. Affordable...
ozaukeepress.com
Organizers cancel Fish Day amid host of challenges
Festival ‘on hiatus’ this summer as group re-evaluates; clubs may step in with smaller Fishtival-like event. Port Washington's Veterans Park was filled with people for Fish Day last summer. Organizers have canceled this year's event and are re-evaluating the future of Port's premiere festival. Press file photo.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sale of 105 S. Forest Avenue in West Bend, currently home to West Bend Transit
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Real estate sales records for the month of January 2023 have been released and it shows the properties at 105 S. Forest Avenue and East Water Street belonging to Jamela/Michigan LLC of Milwaukee have sold. The buyer is listed as F Street West Bend, LLC.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Plows and salters out across Washington County, Wi
January 28, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Washington County, Wi and neighboring communities as a storm system moves east through Germantown, Richfield and West Bend. Plows and salters have been on road since early afternoon. Motorists...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee family-owned Lopez Bakery falls on hard times
MILWUAKEE - Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, located on Milwaukee's south side, is supposed to be celebrating its 50th anniversary; instead, they wonder how long they can stay open. "I'm seeing all of these businesses close," said Owner Cynthia Lopez. "This is 50 years for us. 50 years." A milestone anniversary...
CBS 58
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
