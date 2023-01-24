January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Allan C. Kieckhafer, of West Bend, Wisconsin, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Allan was born in West Bend on December 25, 1923 to the late Albert and Lorena (nee Cooley) Kieckhafer. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1941. He graduated from Midshipman School at Columbia University in N.Y. City and served as a Lt. (JG) on the LST 811 in the Pacific Ocean during WWII. After the war, he returned to Beloit College where he received a degree in Economics in 1947 and from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Business Administration in 1949. He married Jean Van Wart of Janesville in 1949.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO