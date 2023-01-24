ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan

Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
What’s Going On With The Priests In Michigan?

After a viral TikTok video from Priest Gerald Johnson explaining his brief trip to Hell after suffering a heart attack, Michigan priests have found themselves in the headlines. Johnson's ordeal took place in 2016 and had some pretty marquee names involved. But alongside that, some other Michigan priests got themselves into infidelity and money issues.
Snow Shoveling Etiquette For Michigan Residents

As we move into the latter months of the winter, we should expect to see more snow before the weather gets nicer. Some of us love watching the pretty white flakes fall from the sky, while others dread watching it fall from the sky because they know what's coming later.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks

How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
All the Colleges and Universities in Michigan

What colleges are in Michigan? There are dozens and dozens! These are the 92 colleges and universities currently operating in the state of Michigan. Michigan is home to eight research universities at which students may seek bachelor's, master's, and/or doctoral degrees. Central Michigan University. Central Michigan University was founded in...
6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card

If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
Vintage Photos of Devil’s Lake, Michigan: 1900-1950s

Devil's Lake was once home to one of Mid-Michigan's best rock halls. It began as the Lakeview Dance Pavilion in 1914 and brought in all the top-notch musicians and vocalists from the 1910s thru the 1950s. Then Rock 'n Roll came along. With that, the hall was purchased by O.E. Green, who began booking the top rock acts of the day.
Here Are Some Michigan Themed Valentines To Give Your Loved One

There was a simpler time when we were kids when the only things we had to worry about getting our moms or fellow classmates for Valentine's Day were paper valentine cards and candy, that was it. Now there's a commercialized sense of needing to spend tons of money on a bunch of crap nobody needs to fill the void of love we feel for the world we live in. Whoa, where did I go there? I'm not sure myself but back to the point...Valentine's Day!
List of Worst People To Come From Ohio

It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. The viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to YouTube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
