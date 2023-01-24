Dan Isom stepping down as interim St. Louis public safety director

ST. LOUIS – Dan Isom, who has served as interim public safety director for the city of St. Louis for two years, is stepping down from the role.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the decision Tuesday in a news briefing over public safety. Isom’s last day in his role will be Feb. 11.

Prior to his responsibilities as interim public safety director, Isom previously served as the St. Louis’ Police Commissioner & Chief from 2008 to 2013.

“It was an honor to come back to serve the City of St. Louis after serving as the police chief,” Isom said. “So many of the challenges that we face are rooted in decades long practices. But we are working to change that.”

He also talked about the weekend of multiple car break-ins at the City Foundry STL and Armory STL parking lots, where the juvenile suspects were shooting at police. When officers caught them, juvenile court authorities advised officers to release the three boys to their parents.

“There were a rash of carjacking’s last night. As I look at the information this morning, it did appear they were similar to the individual we had caught earlier at the Foundry, at least that same crew,” Isom said. “So officers are out looking for them, and hopefully we will be able to talk to the juvenile system and get some resolutions to this case. Many of these young people we have caught multiple times over and over again. So it’s not for a lack of work by our City of St Louis police officers, they are doing an incredible job.”

Charles Coyle, a 45-year veteran and longtime deputy fire chief and fire marshal, will become the next interim public safety director. A nationwide search is underway to fill the position permanently, per Jones.

Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer for the 22nd Judicial Court, released a statement about the weekend incident of car break-ins at City Foundry STL:

The 22nd Judicial Circuit has determined that procedures by the St. Louis

City Family Court’s intake staff and the city police weren’t followed with

regard to the youths held in connection with gunfire Saturday near the City

Foundry. The police did not bring them to juvenile court for detention. No

juvenile legal officer or judge was contacted regarding the incident. Instead, a phone call occurred between the intake office and a police

officer. The parties disagree as to the content of the conversation. As of

today’s date, none of the juveniles has been brought to St. Louis City

Family Court for referral, detention or charges. Once police present the

youths, a juvenile officer will review the evidence for legal sufficiency

and assess them for detention pursuant to Missouri statutes and Supreme

Court rules.

