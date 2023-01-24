Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
New research offers look at decades of water use in Harris, Montgomery counties
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new report from the U.S. Geological Survey broadens groundwater research in Montgomery and Harris counties, using an updated scientific tool that provides subsidence estimates from more than a century ago. The report, released in early January, offers no…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag
Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag. Montgomery County is known as “The Birthplace of the Texas Flag”, right in the City of Montgomery. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839.
mocomotive.com
2023 Women Empowering Women Luncheon raises over $140,000 to benefit Interfaith Community Clinic
The eighth annual Women Empowering Women Luncheon was held on Thursday, January 26 at The Peach Orchard. Presented by Waste Connections Inc., the event raised over $140,000 for the Interfaith Community Clinic. The mission of the Community Clinic is to provide medical, dental, and mental health services to the uninsured in Montgomery County. The event also launched its first ever Philanthropy Market which hosted local vendors from around Montgomery County. A portion of the proceeds of the market were donated back to the Clinic.
mocomotive.com
The state of Homelessness and its impact to Houston-area businesses
HOUSTON – The Coalition For The Homeless wrapped up its annual multi-day count Friday of the homeless population across three counties. Downtown Houston was among the areas included. One business in the area said the proximity of homeless tents can be an eyesore and has sparked safety concerns among its customers.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Former Harris County Clerk’s Office employee accused of buying cookies with stolen information
A former employee of the Harris County Clerk’s Office and the United States Postal Service is accused of using her jobs to obtain people’s personal information and make fraudulent purchases, including to buy cookies, according to prosecutors. Sharika Prejean, 30, of Houston, was arrested Tuesday and charged with...
9 subpoenas served to various Houston-area leaders by AJ Armstrong's defense team, ABC13 has learned
In all, ABC13 has learned AJ Armstrong's lawyers subpoenaed nine witnesses - almost all leaders in the community - as part of their bid to keep a third murder trial in Harris County.
mocomotive.com
HCSO: DWI driver hurt after hitting deputy’s vehicle in Montgomery County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a Harris County deputy’s vehicle who just finished arresting a chase suspect. It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when the chase ended on the Eastex Freeway and FM 1314 near Porter. We’re told the deputies tried…
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
mocomotive.com
Happy Update To Sweet Kitty After Apartment Fire
Montgomery County Hospital District is so happy to share some uplifting news in the aftermath of an apartment fire in South Montgomery County yesterday. District Chiefs Ashley Fillmore & Travis Clay used a specialized pet oxygen mask to revive a kitten suffering from smoke inhalation. The kitten made a full…
houstonpublicmedia.org
New Houston ordinance allows property owners to opt out of building sidewalk, but must pay a fee instead
Homeowners and developers will now be able to choose if they want to build a sidewalk in front of their property. Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to implement a "Fee in Lieu of Sidewalk Construction” Ordinance. The ordinance would allow residents that opt out of putting a sidewalk...
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Thef
Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Theft Suspect. Please look at these 3 photographs and contact Detective J. Blanchard if you know this yoga pants thief who fled a local sporting goods store in this black Chrysler 300 with handicap plates on 1/10/2023. You can call 281-319-9778 or email jblanchard@humblepolice.com and reference Theft case# 23-000144. Thanks in advance.
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
mocomotive.com
Deputy’s patrol car hit by suspected drunk driver while investigating chase scene
PORTER, Texas – Moments after a chase with Harris County Sheriff’s deputies ended, officials say a suspected drunk driver crashed into an officer’s patrol vehicle. It happened around 2:15 a.m. when initially deputies noticed a reckless driver near Will Clayton Parkway & U.S. 59 North in Humble. Investigators reportedly tried…
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
fox26houston.com
29-year-old executed while setting up garage sale at her Tomball home, case remains unsolved 4 years later
TOMBALL, Texas - "It's just unreal that it's unsolved at this point," said Robert Nuelle, Elizabeth Barraza's father. "I still can't believe that it happened, period," said Elizabeth's mother Rosemary Nuelle. It's an unsolved murder that's gained national attention. On January 25, 2019, 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza was setting up a...
KHOU
Deer Park, Texas: Severe weather bends, snaps trees | Tornado coverage
Severe weather moved through parts of Southeast Texas, including Deer Park, where there was a Tornado Emergency issued. This is Ring video as the storm blew through.
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
fox26houston.com
Houston-area high-water locations, street flooding spots
HOUSTON - After severe weather roared through the Houston area on Tuesday, high-water spots have been reported on some Houston-area roadways. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before driving. Here's a list of high-water locations located on Houston-area roadways. FROM HOUSTON TRANSTAR. IH-10 East Westbound After Jensen...
Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power following severe weather
Severe weather left thousands across the Houston area without power. Here are the latest numbers from CenterPoint Energy.
kogt.com
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
