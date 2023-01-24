ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag

Montgomery County – The Birthplace of the Texas Flag. Montgomery County is known as “The Birthplace of the Texas Flag”, right in the City of Montgomery. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
2023 Women Empowering Women Luncheon raises over $140,000 to benefit Interfaith Community Clinic

The eighth annual Women Empowering Women Luncheon was held on Thursday, January 26 at The Peach Orchard. Presented by Waste Connections Inc., the event raised over $140,000 for the Interfaith Community Clinic. The mission of the Community Clinic is to provide medical, dental, and mental health services to the uninsured in Montgomery County. The event also launched its first ever Philanthropy Market which hosted local vendors from around Montgomery County. A portion of the proceeds of the market were donated back to the Clinic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The state of Homelessness and its impact to Houston-area businesses

HOUSTON – The Coalition For The Homeless wrapped up its annual multi-day count Friday of the homeless population across three counties. Downtown Houston was among the areas included. One business in the area said the proximity of homeless tents can be an eyesore and has sparked safety concerns among its customers.
HOUSTON, TX
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Happy Update To Sweet Kitty After Apartment Fire

Montgomery County Hospital District is so happy to share some uplifting news in the aftermath of an apartment fire in South Montgomery County yesterday. District Chiefs Ashley Fillmore & Travis Clay used a specialized pet oxygen mask to revive a kitten suffering from smoke inhalation. The kitten made a full…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Thef

Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Theft Suspect. Please look at these 3 photographs and contact Detective J. Blanchard if you know this yoga pants thief who fled a local sporting goods store in this black Chrysler 300 with handicap plates on 1/10/2023. You can call 281-319-9778 or email jblanchard@humblepolice.com and reference Theft case# 23-000144. Thanks in advance.
Deputy’s patrol car hit by suspected drunk driver while investigating chase scene

PORTER, Texas – Moments after a chase with Harris County Sheriff’s deputies ended, officials say a suspected drunk driver crashed into an officer’s patrol vehicle. It happened around 2:15 a.m. when initially deputies noticed a reckless driver near Will Clayton Parkway & U.S. 59 North in Humble. Investigators reportedly tried…
HUMBLE, TX
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
HOUSTON, TX
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man

75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
WILLIS, TX
Houston-area high-water locations, street flooding spots

HOUSTON - After severe weather roared through the Houston area on Tuesday, high-water spots have been reported on some Houston-area roadways. Plan for a long afternoon commute and check conditions before driving. Here's a list of high-water locations located on Houston-area roadways. FROM HOUSTON TRANSTAR. IH-10 East Westbound After Jensen...
HOUSTON, TX
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX

