KTUL
Man accused of beating pregnant woman arrested after high speed pursuit with Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested after a high-speed pursuit with Tulsa police Saturday. Officers were investigating a domestic assault around 2 p.m. when they learned a woman had been kidnapped from her job last night and had been held against her will, strangled and beaten with a pistol.
Teenager arrested in connection with armed robbery, carjacking
TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said the 17-year-old suspect stole a Ford Mustang and property from the victims at gunpoint near 54th and Yale before driving off in the victims’ car around 4 a.m.
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
KTUL
17-year-old suspect arrested for armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a teen suspect after an alleged armed robbery on Saturday morning. On Jan. 28, just past 4 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery near 51st and Yale. TPD located two victims upon arrival. The victims told officers that they were at...
Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
KTUL
Man arrested on firearm, marijuana charges after attempt to run away from Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man for firearm possession on Friday. On Jan. 27 around 8:40 p.m., two officers were conducting a traffic stop at a Quik Trip parking lot near 41st and Memorial. During this time, a citizen approached TPD and...
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
KTUL
18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
okcfox.com
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
KTUL
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park; Suspect Stabs Himself During Police Confrontation
Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide at the Mingo RV Park near Admiral and Mingo. Police say they found a woman dead in a man's home Thursday morning, then learned the man escaped to Wagoner County and when confronted by law enforcement, they say he stabbed himself. The man was flown to a Tulsa hospital.
KTUL
Woman found dead at north Tulsa RV park, suspect in custody
UPDATE: Tulsa police have released new information about the woman who was killed at Mingo RV Park. Officers said an employer was worried when his employee didn't show up to work and he went to the RV park to check on him. The employer did not locate his employee but...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police chief issues statement after graphic video released in Tyre Nichols case
“My heart weeps for the Nichols family,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a letter posted on social media. — Politicians and law enforcement officials are critical of Memphis police after the video showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols was made public on Friday. The footage shows...
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Shooting At Bradford Apartments In Tulsa
A man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa according to Tulsa Police. The shooting happened near 36 Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. according to police. Police said they responded to the scene after someone found the male victim...
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park
A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
KTUL
Tulsa police mourn after detective dies of cancer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning after losing one of its own to cancer. TPD Detective William Hays died Jan. 24 at the age of 39. He is survived by his wife and three children. Hays was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High...
Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
