Tulsa, OK

KRMG

Teenager arrested in connection with armed robbery, carjacking

TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said the 17-year-old suspect stole a Ford Mustang and property from the victims at gunpoint near 54th and Yale before driving off in the victims’ car around 4 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

17-year-old suspect arrested for armed robbery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a teen suspect after an alleged armed robbery on Saturday morning. On Jan. 28, just past 4 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery near 51st and Yale. TPD located two victims upon arrival. The victims told officers that they were at...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

18-year-old from Owasso killed in Tulsa County crash, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager has died in a crash within Glenpool city limits. On Jan. 28, just before 2 a.m., 18-year-old Vladislav Soden of Owasso was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe in a neighborhood near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue in Tulsa County.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
GLENPOOL, OK
KTUL

Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Woman found dead at north Tulsa RV park, suspect in custody

UPDATE: Tulsa police have released new information about the woman who was killed at Mingo RV Park. Officers said an employer was worried when his employee didn't show up to work and he went to the RV park to check on him. The employer did not locate his employee but...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park

A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police mourn after detective dies of cancer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning after losing one of its own to cancer. TPD Detective William Hays died Jan. 24 at the age of 39. He is survived by his wife and three children. Hays was born in Sapulpa and graduated from Mounds High...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
TULSA, OK

