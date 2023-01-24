ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

OBA

Gulf Shores announces recycling totals from 2022 collections

Effort includes residential collections, items brought to recycling center. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During 2022, in an effort to reduce pollution, save energy and protect the coastal environment the Public Works Department in Gulf Shores processed 590.13 tons of recyclables. That is equivalent to 12 football...
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores planning visitor safety in light of beach erosion

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores was already concerned about beach erosion before severe weather came through this week. City council members met and discussed the current situation at a recent meeting. Gulf Shores beaches have some problems. “The winter storms have basically taken away...
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Gulf State Park ranger named enforcement officer of the year

Veteran has served in several agencies in a long career. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – When told to wear his Class A uniform to work a few days ago, District Park Ranger Pete Mitchum wondered why but dressed accordingly. And, found out that Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association (ACEOA) President Vance Wood was on his way to meet him.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores to have 9th annual Community FitFair on Feb. 10

Residents invited to Bodenhamer Center for wellness day. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores will have its 9th annual Community FitFair at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center on Feb. 10 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The free event will feature an open house with local fitness and wellness...
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores

A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Ballyhoo Arts Festival returning to Gulf State Park on March 4-5

Live music, Poarch Creek Indian dancers, 100 artists scheduled at event. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – This year’s Ballyhoo Festival of Fine Art and Culture is set for March 4-5 at the Gulf State Park Lake Shelby picnic area just steps from Gulf of Mexico. This year’s event will have more than 100 artists showing original work.
GULF SHORES, AL
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

People in Baldwin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state, continue to deal with the effects of development. Large-scale subdivisions, in particular, worry residents who are concerned about how the arrival of so many new people will affect infrastructure. In Fairhope, all new subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects outside of city limits but within its planning jurisdiction were temporarily halted last year over such concerns.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

TIGER PARK LANE CLOSED

Drivers traveling along U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa County will encounter a road closure at Tiger Park Lane. This closure is necessary for emergency water line repairs and will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Drivers are encouraged to utilize the west entrance and exit of the shopping center, closest to Walmart, or Tiger Point Park Road.
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County Mardi Gras 2023: Schedule

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules and events in Baldwin County. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the Baldwin County […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

BURGER KING FIRE UPDATE

COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: At approximately 1:50 p.m. HNFD units (E45, E41, BC40 and C40) responded to a commercial structure fire in the 8500 block of Navarre Pkwy (Burger King). Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke conditions inside the structure. All occupants had already evacuated the structure. 45...
NAVARRE, FL
OBA

Bridge company asks Gulf Shores for use of temporary office site

Trailers would be on Cotton Creek Drive west of Geno Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During its Jan. 23 regular council session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider approving a temporary use permit for the Scott Bridge to place temporary office buildings to coordinate construction of the state’s new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
OBA

OBA

