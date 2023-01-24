Read full article on original website
Gulf Shores announces recycling totals from 2022 collections
Effort includes residential collections, items brought to recycling center. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During 2022, in an effort to reduce pollution, save energy and protect the coastal environment the Public Works Department in Gulf Shores processed 590.13 tons of recyclables. That is equivalent to 12 football...
Alabama beach erosion threatens safety, economy as FEMA permitting delay continues
A ten-foot wall of sand. It's what's left of this section of dunes on West Beach in Gulf Shores. This last line of defense from the Gulf of Mexico is disappearing fast.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores planning visitor safety in light of beach erosion
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores was already concerned about beach erosion before severe weather came through this week. City council members met and discussed the current situation at a recent meeting. Gulf Shores beaches have some problems. “The winter storms have basically taken away...
Gulf State Park ranger named enforcement officer of the year
Veteran has served in several agencies in a long career. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – When told to wear his Class A uniform to work a few days ago, District Park Ranger Pete Mitchum wondered why but dressed accordingly. And, found out that Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association (ACEOA) President Vance Wood was on his way to meet him.
Gulf Shores to have 9th annual Community FitFair on Feb. 10
Residents invited to Bodenhamer Center for wellness day. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores will have its 9th annual Community FitFair at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center on Feb. 10 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The free event will feature an open house with local fitness and wellness...
Two new hotels planned for midtown Gulf Shores
A 48-room boutique is planned for the Kaiser Building. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Two new hotels are planned for midtown Gulf Shores including a revamping of the Kaiser building to turn it into a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. “Aqua Suites will be an independent luxury...
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
Rare whale stranded on Pensacola Beach found with plastic in its stomach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A rare Blainville’s beaked whale was found stranded on Pensacola Beach on Monday, Jan. 16. Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge transported the whale to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center, where they were able to complete a necropsy, where they found several pieces of plastic in the whale’s […]
Allegiant working with local college to fuel workforce at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida State College students and instructors from took a tour of the new Allegiant Air Terminal at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. According to a post by the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, 20 students at the Bob Sikes Airport NWFSC Aviation Center of Excellence were able to see […]
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
36th Arbor Day Celebration scheduled for Feb. 25 in Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores will celebrate its 36th year as a tree city with its annual Arbor Day Celebration tree giveaway on Feb. 25 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Meyer Civic Center. Residents of each household that reside within the Gulf Shores corporate limits...
Ballyhoo Arts Festival returning to Gulf State Park on March 4-5
Live music, Poarch Creek Indian dancers, 100 artists scheduled at event. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – This year’s Ballyhoo Festival of Fine Art and Culture is set for March 4-5 at the Gulf State Park Lake Shelby picnic area just steps from Gulf of Mexico. This year’s event will have more than 100 artists showing original work.
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
Alabama officials: New I-10 project means less toll avoidance through historic Africatown
Four years ago, the prospects of a $6 one-way toll across a future bridge and rebuilt Interstate 10 Bayway worried officials that motorists attempting to avoid tolls would detour through Mobile’s Africatown community. The increased traffic, they fear, would hinder the area’s tourist plans for generations to come.
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
People in Baldwin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state, continue to deal with the effects of development. Large-scale subdivisions, in particular, worry residents who are concerned about how the arrival of so many new people will affect infrastructure. In Fairhope, all new subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects outside of city limits but within its planning jurisdiction were temporarily halted last year over such concerns.
navarrenewspaper.com
TIGER PARK LANE CLOSED
Drivers traveling along U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa County will encounter a road closure at Tiger Park Lane. This closure is necessary for emergency water line repairs and will remain in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Drivers are encouraged to utilize the west entrance and exit of the shopping center, closest to Walmart, or Tiger Point Park Road.
Baldwin County Mardi Gras 2023: Schedule
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules and events in Baldwin County. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the Baldwin County […]
navarrenewspaper.com
BURGER KING FIRE UPDATE
COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: At approximately 1:50 p.m. HNFD units (E45, E41, BC40 and C40) responded to a commercial structure fire in the 8500 block of Navarre Pkwy (Burger King). Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke conditions inside the structure. All occupants had already evacuated the structure. 45...
Bridge company asks Gulf Shores for use of temporary office site
Trailers would be on Cotton Creek Drive west of Geno Road. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – During its Jan. 23 regular council session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider approving a temporary use permit for the Scott Bridge to place temporary office buildings to coordinate construction of the state’s new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
WEAR
Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
