SMITH: Unlike past national champions, voters won't play huge role in Georgia football's three-peat attempt

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 17 - Jan. 19
♦ Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington, 6112 Pavilion Way, Covington; Jan. 17; Routine; 95/A.
North West Is Gearing Up to Make Her Acting Debut in a Big Screen Movie
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair
UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered.
Rockdale County school system investigating student assault on teacher at Heritage High School
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Public School System is investigating a student assault on a teacher Thursday at Heritage High School. A video, apparently taken by cell phone inside a classroom and sent to the Citizen Thursday, shows a female student engaged in a verbal argument with a female teacher that escalates into physical violence.
Rockdale County to hold high school graduations in DeKalb in May
CONYERS — Seniors in Rockdale County Public Schools will travel to DeKalb County for graduation ceremonies this year. Following a decision by the school system, ceremonies will be held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia on Wednesday, May 24. The decision has raised questions among some Rockdale...
Grant funding for Newton County youth facility in question
COVINGTON — It appears federal grant funding for a Westside Youth Facility in Newton County will be withdrawn after Congressman Hank Johnson’s office notified the county that the project is not eligible for funding at this time. District 3 Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant...
Lizzo Shows Off Gorgeous Hair Transformation—See the New Look
Lizzo is known for being bold and adventurous when it comes to fashion–such as her extremely billowing dress for last year's MTV VMAs–and this includes hairstyles.
Nicole Scherzinger Debuts New Bombshell Hair Color
Nicole Scherzinger has undergone a drastic hair transformation.
Student charged with bringing knife to Alcovy High School
COVINGTON — A student at Alcovy High School has been arrested after a K-9 officer alerted on the student’s car and a knife was found during a search of the vehicle. A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that on the morning of Jan. 20 he was conducting a free air sniff in the student parking lot with K-9 Officer Bolt when the Labrador retriever alerted on a Ford Expedition.
Toyota Makes a Huge Announcement
A new era is about to begin at Toyota.
Conyers extends moratorium on drinking places
CONYERS — A moratorium on the issuance of new permits for on-premises consumption of alcohol at drinking places and nightclubs has been extended by the Conyers City Council. The moratorium, which also applies to special use permits for rezoning for nightclubs and drinking places and business licenses for those establishments, was extended by unanimous vote by the council at its Jan. 18 meeting. The moratorium will now extend to May 18.
Miranda Lambert Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Brendan McLoughlin in Beachy Snaps
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are celebrating another year of marital bliss.
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Jerold Chubaca Mason late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 9th day of January, 2023 Name: Jarrett Mason Title: Executor Address: 320 East Clayton Street, Suite 418, Athens, Georgia 30601 908-91905 1/25 2/1 8 15 2023.
Ford Recalls Over 400 Thousand Vehicles—Find Out if Your Car Is Affected
Ford owners, beware—the company has issued another safety recall over a hefty number of vehicles.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 17 - Jan. 23, 2023:. • Sandra Diane Shepherd-Barnett, 40, Village Place Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault, false statements/writings, reckless conduct.
Anne Hathaway Is Going Viral on TikTok for Her Night Out Dance Moves
If you're in the market for a new dancing partner, Anne Hathaway may be your girl.
Kevin Bacon Sparks Joy With Another Video Singing With His Goats
Kevin Bacon followers, rejoice—the goats are back!.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2023:. • Kiana Fiona Alphonse, 28, Green Gables Drive, Covington; probation violation.
