Related
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Stocks are primed to rally 25% this year as investors still aren't pricing in falling inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Since 1950, the S&P 500 has seen at least a 20% rally more than half of the time after a year of negative returns, Fundstrat said.
Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely watched 'golden cross' that suggests more upside ahead
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely followed technical buy signal later this week. The "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average. The indicator suggests more upside could be in store for the S&P 500, which is up 15%...
investing.com
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Dollar drops vs yen, near 9-month low to euro on central bank bets
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing. The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve's.
investing.com
Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report
Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
S&P 500 Could Rally Over 20% In 2023, Says Market Strategist: 'Akin To 1982 When Stocks Went Nearly Vertical'
The stock market has started off 2023 on a positive note, raising hopes of a revival after 2022's dismal showing. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rise over 20% this year, going by the rule of first five days, Fundstrat’s head of research Tom Lee tweeted on Tuesday. When the S&P 500 Index is negative the previous year and gains over 1.4% for the first five days of the following year, the average annual return is about 26.4%, he noted.
Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December
Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
via.news
USD/CHF Falls Below Due To Broad-based US Dollar Weakness Prior US GDP Release: 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF stands on slippery grounds as it drops to 0.9170 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair renews its intraday low to extend the previous day’s pullback from the weekly high. FXStreet reported on the fact that the quote’s latest...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-S&P 500 closes slightly red as weak corporate guidance fuels recession fears
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended nominally lower on Wednesday as a string of corporate earnings ran the gamut from downbeat to dismal, reviving worries over the economic impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's restrictive policy. All three major U.S. stock indexes pared their losses throughout...
investing.com
Gold retreats after virtually touching $1,950; awaits PCE inflation data
Investing.com -- Gold futures came within a hair’s breadth of $1,950 an ounce before retreating on Thursday, as bulls in the game appeared to be conserving energy for another crack at the key resistance if U.S. inflation data due in the next 24 hours turns out to be tamer than thought.
