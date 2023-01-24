ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAU

Wall Street swings in mixed trading on economy, earnings

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are swinging through mixed trading on Wall Street Thursday following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in late morning trading after an earlier gain of 0.9% vanished. The Dow...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession

Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Reuters

Dollar drops vs yen, near 9-month low to euro on central bank bets

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing. The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve's.
investing.com

Triple Threat Ahead as February Opens with Fed Decision, GDP Data, Jobs Report

Just hours into February, investors will want to tune in for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest rate decision and comments afterward from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. From there, potentially market-moving data only speed up. February 2 brings a troika of info tech earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL),...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Could Rally Over 20% In 2023, Says Market Strategist: 'Akin To 1982 When Stocks Went Nearly Vertical'

The stock market has started off 2023 on a positive note, raising hopes of a revival after 2022's dismal showing. What Happened: The S&P 500 Index could rise over 20% this year, going by the rule of first five days, Fundstrat’s head of research Tom Lee tweeted on Tuesday. When the S&P 500 Index is negative the previous year and gains over 1.4% for the first five days of the following year, the average annual return is about 26.4%, he noted.
WWD

Swiss Watch Exports Continue Growth Track in December

Exports of Swiss timepieces continued on their growth track in December, albeit at a slower pace than in the rest of 2022, according to data issued Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. After remaining on a double-digit track through the first 11 months of the year, exports of Swiss watches gained just 5.8 percent last month, to 2.02 billion Swiss francs, or $2.19 billion at current exchange. In unit terms, however, exports of Swiss wrist watches declined 12.9 percent, to 1.3 million, notably due to a drop in exports of steel timepieces, which were down 27.5 percent in...
investing.com

Gold retreats after virtually touching $1,950; awaits PCE inflation data

Investing.com -- Gold futures came within a hair’s breadth of $1,950 an ounce before retreating on Thursday, as bulls in the game appeared to be conserving energy for another crack at the key resistance if U.S. inflation data due in the next 24 hours turns out to be tamer than thought.

