Orlando Magic at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions

The Orlando Magic (19-29) battle the Miami Heat (27-22) Friday. Tip from Miami-Dade Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Magic vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. This will be the first of 4 meetings between these...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Jay Johnson: 3 LSU baseball pitchers to miss 2023 season with injuries

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball right-handed pitchers Jaden Noot, Jason Bollman and Kaleb Applebey will not play this season due to injury, coach Jay Johnson said on Friday. All three pitchers were potential contributors to LSU's revamped pitching staff in 2023. Noot, a freshman, signed with LSU despite being the...
Legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at age 82, family says

Legendary CBS and Raycom Sports college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died, his son Mark said on Thursday via Twitter. "The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed," Mark Packer said. "We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy."

