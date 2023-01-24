Ohio BMV’s systems back up after statewide outage
Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced earlier Tuesday morning that all systems were down at Ohio BMVs.
According to a social media post, Ohio BMV systems are back up statewide after the outage, as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
First News reached out to some local BMVs and representatives say they are still open.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago said their internet was also down at OSP, but the outage did not affect emergency services.
