Los Alamos, NM

Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Jan. 24

5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at project Y Cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. Free Networking event for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses looking for funding, advice and general guidance. Register in advance. Chamber Business Breakfast: Los Alamos Tourism & Ambassador Program. Featuring Liz Martineau (Los Alamos Ambassador Program),...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Contest: Love in the Valley

All across the Española Valley, love is in the air. Couples are seeking out the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts at local shops. Lovers are wooing one another at our most romantic restaurants. And longtime partners are preparing to make Feb. 14 the most romantic day of the year.
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

Behind The Scenes With LALO-Making Music Come Alive

Scene from rehearsal recently at the United Church. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Scene from recent Matilda rehearsal with Amstutz and Scot Johnson who plays ‘Mr. Wormwood’. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Scene from a recent Matilda rehearsal with Amstutz, left, and Holly Robinson who plays ‘Mrs. Wormwood’. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. By ELISA...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Show and Tell

Spoiler alert: In an upcoming episode of Antiques Roadshow, appraiser and New Mexico artist Tony Abeyta informs a woman she owns a painting by Taos Society of Artists founder and painter Joseph Henry Sharp. And the dollar value he assigns to that painting brings tears to her eyes. The first installment of the show’s three Santa Fe episodes that filmed last June on Museum Hill premiered Jan. 23; Episodes 2 and 3 will begin airing on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 on New Mexico PBS (with free streaming thereafter on the PBS video app).
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Beverly Ann Markham Warner Jan. 22, 1959 – Jan. 4, 2023

BEVERLY ANN MARKHAM Jan. 22, 1959 – Jan. 4, 2023. Beverly Ann Markham Warner, 63, of Chimayo, New Mexico, joined the Lord on January 4, 2023 in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Beverly was born in Manchester, Connecticut to Jack and Catherine Markham on January 22, 1959. Beverly moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in the mid-1960s where she grew up and attended elementary, junior high and high school. Beverly graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1977.
CHIMAYO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: At Morning Glory

On the job in Los Alamos is Morning Glory employee Keegan Bernstein ringing up an order for customer Wes Frazier recently at 1377 Diamond Dr. The popular eatery is known for its baked goods and breakfast and lunch menu. For more information, visit the Morning Glory website here or call 505.662.4000. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

NNMC Announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship

ESPAÑOLA — Thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation (GEVCDC) and an additional $20,000 from the late Olivia Martinez’ husband Elias Martinez, her son Chris Martinez and daughter Lydia Torres, Northern New Mexico College’s (NNMC) Northern Scholarship Fund is initiating a new endowed scholarship.
ESPANOLA, NM
Travel Maven

Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
TAOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Santa Fe County Receives Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Program Re-Accreditation

SANTA FE — The Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Accreditation Professional Standards Council awarded Santa Fe County a second three-year re-accreditation certificate for the Misdemeanor Compliance Program. New Mexico Counties recognized Santa Fe County during the 2023 New Mexico Counties Legislative Conference Jan. 19, 2023, in Santa Fe. Santa Fe County...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Helping Empower Heroes In Española

As many are aware, Española has for decades had a relatively large population of unhoused people. The mental and physical health needs of those struggling folks have rarely been addressed, and many addictions have gone untreated. In turn, this problem has been a huge burden on the town. Since...
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

County Council Presents LARSO With Proclamation

Councilor Lepsch presents a proclamation to LARSO Director Bernadette Lauritzen. Photo by Julie Williams-Hill. The Los Alamos County Council presented a proclamation to the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) during the Tuesday night meeting in Council Chambers. LARSO is celebrating 25 years running the local senior centers. Councilor...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

The Food Depot’s Souper Bowl Tickets Sell Out

The Food Depot’s annual community event, Souper Bowl XXVII, has completely sold out of all tickets as of 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 – three days prior to the actual event. The much-anticipated event returns Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Fe Convention Center. “We are overwhelmed by...
SANTA FE, NM

