Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Jan. 24
5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at project Y Cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. Free Networking event for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses looking for funding, advice and general guidance. Register in advance. Chamber Business Breakfast: Los Alamos Tourism & Ambassador Program. Featuring Liz Martineau (Los Alamos Ambassador Program),...
Rio Grande Sun
Contest: Love in the Valley
All across the Española Valley, love is in the air. Couples are seeking out the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts at local shops. Lovers are wooing one another at our most romantic restaurants. And longtime partners are preparing to make Feb. 14 the most romantic day of the year.
ladailypost.com
Behind The Scenes With LALO-Making Music Come Alive
Scene from rehearsal recently at the United Church. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Scene from recent Matilda rehearsal with Amstutz and Scot Johnson who plays ‘Mr. Wormwood’. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. Scene from a recent Matilda rehearsal with Amstutz, left, and Holly Robinson who plays ‘Mrs. Wormwood’. Courtesy/Elisa Enriquez. By ELISA...
Santa Fe Reporter
Show and Tell
Spoiler alert: In an upcoming episode of Antiques Roadshow, appraiser and New Mexico artist Tony Abeyta informs a woman she owns a painting by Taos Society of Artists founder and painter Joseph Henry Sharp. And the dollar value he assigns to that painting brings tears to her eyes. The first installment of the show’s three Santa Fe episodes that filmed last June on Museum Hill premiered Jan. 23; Episodes 2 and 3 will begin airing on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 on New Mexico PBS (with free streaming thereafter on the PBS video app).
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Beverly Ann Markham Warner Jan. 22, 1959 – Jan. 4, 2023
BEVERLY ANN MARKHAM Jan. 22, 1959 – Jan. 4, 2023. Beverly Ann Markham Warner, 63, of Chimayo, New Mexico, joined the Lord on January 4, 2023 in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Beverly was born in Manchester, Connecticut to Jack and Catherine Markham on January 22, 1959. Beverly moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico in the mid-1960s where she grew up and attended elementary, junior high and high school. Beverly graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1977.
ladailypost.com
JMEC Board Invites Applications For Eligible Members To Serve On Two Board Committees
ESPAÑOLA — The Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, Inc., board of trustees has approved the addition of public members to two of its committees, the new by-laws committee and the longstanding communications committee. To be eligible, the applicant must be a member of, and in good financial standing with,...
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Morning Glory
On the job in Los Alamos is Morning Glory employee Keegan Bernstein ringing up an order for customer Wes Frazier recently at 1377 Diamond Dr. The popular eatery is known for its baked goods and breakfast and lunch menu. For more information, visit the Morning Glory website here or call 505.662.4000. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country. Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in...
Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday with all-star concert
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.
ladailypost.com
NNMC Announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship
ESPAÑOLA — Thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation (GEVCDC) and an additional $20,000 from the late Olivia Martinez’ husband Elias Martinez, her son Chris Martinez and daughter Lydia Torres, Northern New Mexico College’s (NNMC) Northern Scholarship Fund is initiating a new endowed scholarship.
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe County Receives Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Program Re-Accreditation
SANTA FE — The Adult Misdemeanor Compliance Accreditation Professional Standards Council awarded Santa Fe County a second three-year re-accreditation certificate for the Misdemeanor Compliance Program. New Mexico Counties recognized Santa Fe County during the 2023 New Mexico Counties Legislative Conference Jan. 19, 2023, in Santa Fe. Santa Fe County...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos High School’s Kathy Hipwood Named 2022 Girls High School XC Coach Of The Year For New Mexico!
LAHS Girls Cross Country Coach Kathy Hipwood for the third time has been named 2022 Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year for New Mexico. Photo by Blake Wood. ‘Coach Hipwood has earned more championships than any other cross country coach in New Mexico history.’. Los Alamos High...
This ‘Stranger Things’ House is Now Available on AirBnB in New Mexico
If you are a big Stranger Things fan, then you'll definitely want to book a trip to the Land of Enchantment immediately!. It's hard to think of a time before songs like "Running up that Hill" and characters like Eddie Munson didn't rule our lives, but here we are, six months after the release of Stranger Things 4 part two, anxiously waiting for the final season.
Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
ladailypost.com
Helping Empower Heroes In Española
As many are aware, Española has for decades had a relatively large population of unhoused people. The mental and physical health needs of those struggling folks have rarely been addressed, and many addictions have gone untreated. In turn, this problem has been a huge burden on the town. Since...
ladailypost.com
County Council Presents LARSO With Proclamation
Councilor Lepsch presents a proclamation to LARSO Director Bernadette Lauritzen. Photo by Julie Williams-Hill. The Los Alamos County Council presented a proclamation to the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO) during the Tuesday night meeting in Council Chambers. LARSO is celebrating 25 years running the local senior centers. Councilor...
ladailypost.com
The Food Depot’s Souper Bowl Tickets Sell Out
The Food Depot’s annual community event, Souper Bowl XXVII, has completely sold out of all tickets as of 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 – three days prior to the actual event. The much-anticipated event returns Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Santa Fe Convention Center. “We are overwhelmed by...
