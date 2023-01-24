The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO