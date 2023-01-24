ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
take a look at the C level salaries. our hospital systems top level executives make insane amounts of salary

Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care

In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts-based Moderna discusses expansion plans in Cambridge, Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Massachusetts-based Moderna on a mission to have the greatest possible impact on health care through MRNA medicines, pioneering individualized medicine for cancer patients. The company is now developing combination respiratory vaccines, designed to fight the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Moderna says it is also working on...
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Woburn, Massachusetts, prepares for strike as teachers hold rally

WOBURN, Mass. — Teachers in a Massachusetts city have voted to authorize a strike to begin on Monday if they are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract. The Woburn Teachers Association says its members have been working without a contract since August 2022. They are...
WOBURN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Community College Offering Free Computer & Technology Education and Training to Unemployed and Underemployed Workers

WELLESLEY – Students new to MassBay will have the opportunity to take advantage of the Bridge to IT Careers by taking computer and technology courses at MassBay for free. Thanks to a three-year, $300,000 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, MassBay will provide unemployed and underemployed workers with education and training in the area of computers and technology.
WELLESLEY, MA
WCVB

Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment

BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
DUXBURY, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Problem solvers reverse a concerning diagnosis with food and design a better blazer

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Angela Hofmann was able to reverse a pre-diabetes diagnosis in just one year by switching over to a whole-food and plant-based diet. After friends and family expressed interest in the healthy treats she was cooking in her kitchen, she started selling them at farmers’ markets. After a few years, she opened her own store that sells raw and vegan goods in Cambridge,Nüssli 118.
NEEDHAM, MA
northeastern.edu

Northeastern graduate leads the charge on guaranteed basic income

When Abbey Holland graduated from Northeastern University in 2022, she knew she wanted to make a difference in her community. Now a coordinator for Boston-based nonprofit Camp Harbor View’s guaranteed basic income program, Holland is fulfilling her dream. More than that, she’s leading the charge on guaranteed basic income...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Renewed push to make school lunches free for all students

BOSTON — There's a renewed push on Beacon Hill to make school meals free for all Massachusetts students permanently. The issue of childhood hunger is widespread in the state, and activists are calling on legislators to find funding for a permanent solution. Project Bread's Feed Kids Campaign recently re-filed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller: Mayor Wu shows Boston attitude in first State of City address

BOSTON - Love Boston Mayor Michelle Wu or not, you've got to give her credit.Fourteen months after taking office in the middle of a pandemic without the usual transition time, her young administration is still a work in progress. But in her first State of the City speech Wednesday night, Wu demonstrated a solid grasp of her policy challenges, formidable political skill, and a splash of that uniquely Bostonian attitude that we'll charitably call self-confidence. Remember the fuss Wu supporters made over campaign opponent Annissa Essaibi George's emphasis on her Bostonian roots? "It's a message of belonging," one Wu partisan...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

5 Of The MOST Expensive Zip Codes To Rent In The USA Are In Massachusetts

An apartment search site called RentHop released a list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. The MOST expensive ZIP is 33109, which is Fisher Island in Florida. Get this. The average price there for a 2 bedroom luxury apartment was a whopping $22,000 last year, according to the report. It’ll make Boston seem like a bargain. I just wanted to ease the blow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

