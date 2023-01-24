Read full article on original website
take a look at the C level salaries. our hospital systems top level executives make insane amounts of salary
Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care
In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
Tenet Healthcare Plans To Turn Over ER Operation Of MetroWest Medical Center To Tennessee Company
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 24, MetroWest Medical Center CEO David Elgarico informed the emergency room doctors that come May 2023, Tenet Healthcare will use a private for-profit company out of Tennessee as the “Emergency Medicine provider.”. A day later, Tenet Healthcare announced CEO Elgarico had resigned as...
Healey-Driscoll Administration Appoints Boston Medical Center CEO as Massachusetts Secretary of Health & Human Services
BOSTON – Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll today, January 26, announced they are appointing Kate Walsh, the current Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) health system, as Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. BMC Health System includes Boston...
WCVB
Massachusetts-based Moderna discusses expansion plans in Cambridge, Norwood
NORWOOD, Mass. — Massachusetts-based Moderna on a mission to have the greatest possible impact on health care through MRNA medicines, pioneering individualized medicine for cancer patients. The company is now developing combination respiratory vaccines, designed to fight the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Moderna says it is also working on...
WCVB
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, prepares for strike as teachers hold rally
WOBURN, Mass. — Teachers in a Massachusetts city have voted to authorize a strike to begin on Monday if they are unable to come to an agreement on a new contract. The Woburn Teachers Association says its members have been working without a contract since August 2022. They are...
Boston’s Dutch Maid Bakery, staffing agencies cited for over $440k in wage violations
A wholesale producer of baked goods in Boston and the staffing agencies that provide its workforce are facing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of penalties and restitutions after failing to fairly compensate its employees. Dutch Maid Bakery, Inc. and five temporary staffing agencies have been issued 30 citations with...
MassBay Community College Offering Free Computer & Technology Education and Training to Unemployed and Underemployed Workers
WELLESLEY – Students new to MassBay will have the opportunity to take advantage of the Bridge to IT Careers by taking computer and technology courses at MassBay for free. Thanks to a three-year, $300,000 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, MassBay will provide unemployed and underemployed workers with education and training in the area of computers and technology.
What infectious disease doctors want you to know as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its 4th year
“We don’t really want to encourage additional infections.”. The trends for COVID-19 are looking more promising as January comes to a close, after a spike in cases and hospitalizations earlier this month prompted officials in the area to urge the use of masks in indoor public spaces to help prevent transmission.
WCVB
In wake of Duxbury family's tragedy, experts highlight postpartum support services
BOSTON — In the wake of a high-profile tragedy in which a Massachusetts mother is accused of killing her children, mental health professionals who work with families want to make sure parents are aware that helpful resources are available. A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy died in the...
WCVB
Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment
BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WCVB
Problem solvers reverse a concerning diagnosis with food and design a better blazer
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Angela Hofmann was able to reverse a pre-diabetes diagnosis in just one year by switching over to a whole-food and plant-based diet. After friends and family expressed interest in the healthy treats she was cooking in her kitchen, she started selling them at farmers’ markets. After a few years, she opened her own store that sells raw and vegan goods in Cambridge,Nüssli 118.
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
northeastern.edu
Northeastern graduate leads the charge on guaranteed basic income
When Abbey Holland graduated from Northeastern University in 2022, she knew she wanted to make a difference in her community. Now a coordinator for Boston-based nonprofit Camp Harbor View’s guaranteed basic income program, Holland is fulfilling her dream. More than that, she’s leading the charge on guaranteed basic income...
WCVB
Renewed push to make school lunches free for all students
BOSTON — There's a renewed push on Beacon Hill to make school meals free for all Massachusetts students permanently. The issue of childhood hunger is widespread in the state, and activists are calling on legislators to find funding for a permanent solution. Project Bread's Feed Kids Campaign recently re-filed...
Keller: Mayor Wu shows Boston attitude in first State of City address
BOSTON - Love Boston Mayor Michelle Wu or not, you've got to give her credit.Fourteen months after taking office in the middle of a pandemic without the usual transition time, her young administration is still a work in progress. But in her first State of the City speech Wednesday night, Wu demonstrated a solid grasp of her policy challenges, formidable political skill, and a splash of that uniquely Bostonian attitude that we'll charitably call self-confidence. Remember the fuss Wu supporters made over campaign opponent Annissa Essaibi George's emphasis on her Bostonian roots? "It's a message of belonging," one Wu partisan...
hot969boston.com
5 Of The MOST Expensive Zip Codes To Rent In The USA Are In Massachusetts
An apartment search site called RentHop released a list of the most expensive ZIP codes in the United States. The MOST expensive ZIP is 33109, which is Fisher Island in Florida. Get this. The average price there for a 2 bedroom luxury apartment was a whopping $22,000 last year, according to the report. It’ll make Boston seem like a bargain. I just wanted to ease the blow.
Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M
A dentist from Massachusetts pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer as well as fraudulently receiving benefits from the government using his employer's name.
Ex-Stoneham Officer, Brother Charged In Kickback Scheme Worth Millions: Feds
A former Stoneham police officer and his brother, who owns an electrical contracting company, were charged in federal court Thursday, Jan. 26, with receiving bribes and kickbacks that earned them millions of dollars in Mass Saves contracts, authorities said. Joseph Ponzo, 49, of Stoneham, and …
