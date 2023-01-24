ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Teen Faces Life-Threatening Injuries After Another Boy’s Car Hits Him During Fight

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGGwe_0kPZ23p000
An Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy’s vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol induced altercation in Oceanside.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Oceanside Police Department reported to a fight near 1200 North Harbor Drive.

While officers checked the area, an unresponsive boy was found in the parking lot of Pay Lot 10 at the corner of North Pacific Street and North Harbor Drive, according to police.

The 17-year-old appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The Oceanside Fire Department rushed to the scene and began life- saving measures, and ultimately the boy was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with life- threatening injuries, according to officials.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy who originally left the scene, was located by police and detained nearby.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence, it was indicated that both parties were involved in the altercation which alerted officers to the area, according to the department.

Alcohol was a factor in the collision, police reported.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact OPD’s Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435- 4431.

