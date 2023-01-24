ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Man wanted for kidnapping after threatening rideshare driver with gun

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police need help to identify a suspect who is wanted for kidnapping and felony menacing.

According to the Denver Police Department, they are looking for a man who is wanted for kidnapping and felony menacing that occurred outside the Sentral Union Station Apartments located in the 1700 block of Chestnut Place in the Union Station neighborhood.

The incident happened back on Jan. 1, at 2:55 a.m. DPD said the suspect forced himself into a rideshare driver’s vehicle and threatened the driver with a gun.

Man left with serious injuries after shooting in Aurora

The suspect allegedly forced the victim to drop him off at the King Soopers in Lakewood, located in the 1500 block of South Kipling Way, at 3:51 a.m. Police are not sure what happened in the hour between when the suspect got into the car and when he was dropped off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007hSD_0kPZ1u7700
Police are looking to identify this man who is wanted for felony menacing and kidnapping outside the Sentral Union Station Apartments. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The suspect is described as:

  • White male
  • 22 to 29 years old
  • Approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall
  • Weighs 160 lbs.
  • Has black hair

If you recognize the suspect or have information on this incident, contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver police arrest six in alleged car jacking incident

Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week. Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department. The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man found guilty in double shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man charged with a shooting that injured his wife and stepfather at a senior living center in Aurora in April 2022 was found guilty. Fermin Bonsell, 35, was convicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing injury.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora police arrest suspect driver Daniel Saenz-Moreno in deadly hit & run

Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian. Daniel Saenz-Moreno was arrested several hours after the crash on Thursday. Investigators said an older man was walking near the intersection of 19th and Peoria on Thursday morning when he was struck by an SUV that didn't stop. The pedestrian died from his injuries at the hospital.Officers found the suspect vehicle nearby and then arrested Saenz-Moreno on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Body camera video released in Tyre Nichols case

Memphis officials have released police body camera video showing the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. Matt Mauro reports. Memphis officials have released police body camera video showing the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days later. Matt Mauro reports. Denver weather:...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man sentenced after killing 2 in police chase

Nicholas Villarini has been sentenced to 40 years after hitting and killing to bystanders during a car chase. Alex Rose reports. Nicholas Villarini has been sentenced to 40 years after hitting and killing to bystanders during a car chase. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy